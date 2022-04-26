The vast majority of Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania, and Hungary. But some have made it as far as the U.S., traveling as far as Mexico's northern border to request admission under humanitarian grounds. The Biden administration has said it will accept up to 100,000 of these refugees and has given temporary protection from deportation to thousands of Ukrainians already living in the U.S.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have fled

As of early April, the UNHCR estimates that 4,796,245 people have fled the country. That figure represents a rise of 59,774 from Thursday. Another estimate comes from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which says that 215,000 people are not Ukrainians. The refugees' numbers are staggering: nearly three million of them have fled to neighboring countries, including Poland and Romania. The majority are women and children, but men aged 18 to 60 may be called up for military duty.

In addition to the refugees, more than five million children have fled. Some 90 percent of the people have fled Ukraine, according to UNHCR figures. Nearly one out of four Ukrainians has been displaced by the conflict. In addition, the UNHCR says that ninety percent of the people fleeing the conflict are women and children. The Russian invasion has displaced more than half the country's population. This is especially concerning since the displaced people are the most vulnerable. Some of them are pregnant or are victims of violence.

The United Nations says that about 5 million people have fled the country since the Russian invasion, which is the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The agency says that nearly one Ukrainian child becomes a refugee every two seconds. The most common destinations for these refugees are Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. Many local communities are welcoming and accepting the refugees, including those who are in need of shelter.

The UK has a family visa scheme to help Ukrainian refugees resettle in the UK. These refugees can apply for a family visa if they are citizens of the UK and nominate a member of their family to come live with them. If approved, they can stay in the country for up to three years. In this way, they can access schools and welfare benefits while they are settling in the country.

Despite the recent advances in humanitarian aid, the true numbers of civilian casualties are likely much higher than the UN has reported. The war has damaged basic infrastructure and severely limited access to essential services. Health facilities and educational centers have suffered major damage and the World Health Organisation reported 52 attacks on them. The Ukraine Ministry of Education and Science reported damages to more than 500 educational institutions. Providing access to essential services and ensuring protection for unaccompanied children is essential.

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has placed 7.5 million children in a precarious position. Conflict has made these children vulnerable to mental stress, and a lack of education has harmed their chances for employment. Many children have seen homes destroyed and witnessed fighting. Their lives are in danger. Some have even lost their parents. It is difficult to know whether they will be able to survive. While these people have the means to escape, they are vulnerable to sexual assault and other exploitation.

Women and children are at risk of gender-based violence and sexual exploitation

Despite efforts by the UNHCR, women and children are at increased risk of gender-based violence and sexual adulation in the temporarily uncontrolled areas of the country. Reports of sexual violence against women have surfaced, and the Ukrainian prosecutor general has recently announced an investigation into alleged rape by Russian military personnel. Despite the increased risk of sexual violence, it is challenging to prosecute perpetrators at border points, and investigating such cases requires careful, thorough investigations.

The United Nations should step in to prevent such incidents by taking steps to ensure that the perpetrators of such crimes are brought to justice. Ukraine must support UNICEF's efforts to track crimes against women and children in the country and call on Russia to take action against those responsible. Moreover, the United Nations must take steps to prevent the abuse of women and children and to respond to such incidents, which have become increasingly frequent and escalating.

During the war, women and children face disproportionate risk of physical violence. Religious, ethnic, and disabled people are particularly vulnerable to violence, and these groups are often targeted by traffickers. Women wishing to flee the conflict are often targeted by traffickers, who may even exploit them. In the meantime, international assistance to Ukraine is focused on developing networks to support survivors of gender-based violence and child protection programmes.

In addition to war and displacement, the Ukraine crisis has led to an increase in sexual and gender-based violence. According to the UN Population Fund, one-third of Ukrainian women have experienced violence or been victimized since their teen years. Furthermore, one in three women in the Ukraine conflict has experienced physical sexual violence. This increases the risk of gender-based violence even further. The situation is especially acute in the separatist areas, where women are displaced and put at greater risk.

More than a quarter of the four million people displaced from the conflict in the east of the country are women. Women and children have unique needs in times of emergency, and the United Nations has a critical role to play to protect them from human trafficking and exploitation. In the meantime, a strong response to these issues is essential. Taking action early will save lives.

Moreover, the conflict-affected region of Ukraine has limited access to healthcare services, limiting the health of women and children. These conditions also make it difficult for women to give birth, especially when they are displaced from their homes. In fact, some women have given birth in bomb shelters, with the result that they cannot find skilled birth attendants or have the basic supplies needed to give birth safely.

They may return home

As the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, millions of refugees have fled the country, fleeing the conflict. Since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, over 4 million people have fled their homes. According to the United Nations, there are now more than five million people displaced from Ukraine. The fate of these people depends on the economic engine of Ukraine and the support of new countries to which refugees have been resettled.

Those displaced from the conflict in the east of the country may opt to return home, given recent battlefield victories. While some may prefer to remain in Ukraine, a large proportion may return home to rebuild a war-torn country. However, the long-term implications of this crisis are not yet clear. Russia's success in driving out Ukrainian forces will decrease the chances of refugees returning home.

While the majority of Ukrainian refugees are attempting to reach neighboring countries like Poland, Romania, and Hungary, some have crossed the northern border to seek refuge in the U.S., seeking asylum on humanitarian grounds. In the Czech Republic, the Ministry of Interior has said it will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and grant temporary asylum to thousands more. This may have an impact on the number of refugees, but if the conflict continues, many may decide to stay in the EU, closer to their home country.

The EU must help host countries by providing permanent residency and financial aid. The EU has already allocated 500 million euros for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, supporting five million refugees by 2022 will cost 50 billion euros. In the meantime, Poland has been forced to accept thousands of Ukrainian citizens. If that continues, the country's population will likely continue to shrink. That is a huge problem for Poland.

The number of refugees has gone beyond initial estimates, straining the capacity of the government and relief agencies. The IRC has also expanded its presence in Poland, where more than 2.5 million people have fled the conflict. In Poland, many have resettled and are seeking to re-establish some semblance of normality. Many women left their families and children behind, with little or no means of childcare and no other options.