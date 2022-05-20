"I am shocked and appalled at the decision of Russia to expel diplomats from the European Union." said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Italian ambassador and issued an expulsion notice, saying the expulsion measure would "restrict diplomatic relations with the EU."

"I am shocked and appalled at the decision of Russia to expel its diplomats from the European Union." said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Italian ambassador Giorgio Starace and issued an expulsion notice to him, saying the expulsion measure would "restrict diplomatic relations with the EU." The Italian government immediately recalled the deported diplomats, pointing out that their conduct had always complied with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

If Finland decides to join NATO, it will abandon decades of nonaligned defense policy and request parliamentary approval to become a member of the organization. The move would double the land border between the two countries and would force Russia to take retaliatory action, including military-technical and other measures. Finland currently shares an 830-mile land border with Russia, and the addition of Finland would almost double NATO's land border with Russia.

Russia's land borders with the Western military alliance's territories would nearly double if they merged. The alliance currently has a total of four multinational battlegroups deployed to the Baltic States and Poland. These deployments are in accordance with the Allies' international obligations and amount to just a few thousand troops. They do not pose a significant threat to Russia's 1,000,000-strong army, and would roughly double its land border with Western military alliance's territories.

The move comes as Russia continues to lose diplomatic ground in eastern Ukraine. On Sunday, Finland announced it was considering joining NATO. The two countries share an 830-mile land border, and membership could take place in the coming days. Other countries such as Sweden are also considering joining the alliance. Its decision on joining the alliance could lead to Sweden's application within days. With the threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some countries are reconsidering their stance on NATO membership.

In addition to NATO, Belarus has also deployed special operations forces along its border with Ukraine, including air defense units. Ultimately, these deployments would be a serious blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin. While NATO has repeatedly argued that it is a defensive alliance, the Belarusian government has made clear that it considers NATO's post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe a threat. In response, Belarus has deployed air defense and artillery units in the west of the country.

Russia still has illusions that it can achieve military success in Ukraine

The delusions of Putin have doomed Russia's military. The FSB, successor to the KGB, told Putin that Ukraine was riddled with agents and would fold quickly. That delusion proved to be wrong. The armies sent into the Donbas battle zone in lone columns caused heavy casualties among elite units. But even with the improvements in tactics, Russia's military remains unprepared to deal with a military defeat in Ukraine.

The current invasion centered on mobilizing collaborators among the population, but this tactic has failed. While some pro-Russian fighters may have had ideological or financial motivations, others were driven by the idea of an imperial Russian nation, or a fascist regime. Either way, there is no clear winner. It is unlikely that Russia will ever achieve military success in Ukraine, as long as the Ukrainian population does not accept a Russian puppet regime.

While the Ukrainian people are aware of Russia's ambitions, many voices in the international arena still have the illusion that it can reach a negotiated settlement. Trying to negotiate with Russia is wishful thinking, since Putin is simply trying to wipe Ukraine off the map. Even the most sympathetic voices of the international community are unlikely to understand how dangerous such a scenario is. As long as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, the Ukrainian people will be utterly devastated.

The Russian invasion has caused five million Ukrainians to flee the country, with thousands of people killed. Meanwhile, Russia has not achieved its stated military objectives, and has lost substantial numbers of troops and materiel. Ukraine has not been able to stop its drift toward Europe, and Putin is betting that the use of military force will finally result in a military victory where other forms of intervention have failed.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has failed to gain control of any of Ukraine's major cities, but has managed to seize the port city of Mariupol. Mariupol was completely destroyed, and the evidence of Russian atrocities against Ukrainians is mounting. Thousands of civilians have been killed and countless more have been harmed beyond repair. Despite all of these setbacks, Putin's aggressive campaign in Ukraine has placed Russia in a weaker position than it has been in since World War II.

In the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, tens of thousands of civilians have been deported by Russian troops. Those residents, who had spent weeks hiding from the Russian bombardment, were told that the only way out of the city was to flee to Russia. They were told they would die in the rubble if they didn't leave. Reuters was unable to verify the accuracy of the figures.

A recent report shows that the European Union will not impose an oil embargo against Russia, which has exposed Europe's vulnerability. Instead, it will impose a gas price cap, which was backed by a group of southern European nations. Meanwhile, Germany and the Netherlands opposed such a move. But European leaders have agreed to discuss short-term measures. It is vital that Europe demonstrates that it will resist neo-colonialist tactics and not be afraid to use humanitarian help to pressure the Russians.

Russia has committed "apparent war crimes"

A report released by Human Rights Watch cites the Bucha occupation as evidence of indiscriminate killings by Russian forces. Researchers interviewed residents of the town and found evidence of summary executions, torture and enforced disappearances - all of which are crimes against humanity. These crimes violate the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit indiscriminate killings and torture. The Russian military denies any involvement in the atrocities.

The prosecutor general in Ukraine is investigating more than five thousand cases of alleged Russian war crimes - and more are being filed every day. Although Russia has denied the charges, evidence of atrocities in the former Yugoslavia shows that it is not far off. HRW reporters have visited the two sleepy towns of Novyi and Staryi Bykiv, where they were confronted by local citizens and witnesses of the atrocities.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian soldiers attacked the town's population in violation of international law, causing thousands of deaths, including children. Some Russian soldiers also emptied civilian homes of their possessions, including laptops and cell phones. A man who was with the family heard other accounts of the massacre, and provided Human Rights Watch with the details. The report outlines evidence that Russia has committed "apparent war crimes" and should be expelled from the Security Council.

According to the report, the Russian military has repeatedly attacked civilian infrastructure in the cities of Ukraine. The violence against hospitals, kindergartens, and railway stations is an egregious violation of human rights. The attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk killed many civilians and resulted in gross disproportionate casualties. As such, Russia could be accused of genocide in the Crimea region, especially given that its propagandists called for genocide against the Ukrainian people.

The list of Russian war crimes in Ukraine continues to grow, with new evidence emerging each day. The rubble of villages and towns reveals evidence of rape, torture, and other crimes. Several reports also indicate that Russia's military is targeting Ukrainian military installations. The Kremlin's "special military operation" claims that these incidents are not war crimes. Although the allegations are based on unverified information, they do not seem to be exaggerated.