Russian forces take control of three villages near Donetsk and proclaim full sovereignty over the Lugansk region. They also recognize the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic as an independent state. Meanwhile, the United States has sent $700 million worth of new weapons to Kyiv. So, what's the latest in the Ukraine war? Here's a look at what we know so far.

Russia declares full control of Lugansk region

As the conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to rage, Russia has stepped up its efforts to secure its eastern border. As the Ukrainian government struggles to find solutions for the conflict, Russia is taking steps to strengthen its military capabilities in the Luhansk region. This includes consolidating depleted battalion tactical groups and combining them at permanent locations. Russia is attempting to maintain administrative presence in the region, as its military has 106 battalions operating in the eastern part of the Ukraine.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian military announced its withdrawal from the Lysychansk area. Although Ukrainian troops could have held out for a few more weeks, the cost might have been too high. Besides, it would have been difficult to maintain control of the city without sufficient resources. In the meantime, the Russian military has been steadily pushing eastward toward the city of Mariupol, the capital of the Lugansk Oblast.

The UK Defense Ministry has stated that Russian forces will likely establish full control of the Luhansk Oblast within the next two weeks. This means that the Ukrainian military may lose its ability to hold its own in the Luhansk region, but will regain a much higher proportion of the territory it controls. However, Russia will need to invest in manpower and equipment in the coming weeks to achieve this goal.

As of June 11, Russian forces continued assaults on Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, but Ukrainian forces retained control of the industrial zone. They likely resumed their attempts to cut the Siverskyi Donets River, but failed to regain their advanced positions on the western Ihulets River. While the Russians have occupied the city, they have failed to take the coveted Mariupol airport. And they have yet to make major gains in the city of Donetsk.

Putin's goal in the Ukraine war has been to take back Donbas. After the Russian annexation of Crimea, Moscow-backed separatists in the region declared their independence from Kyiv. Russia has formally recognized the self-proclaimed republics before the Feb. 24 invasion, but it has been unable to capture Kyiv at the beginning. The conflict in Donbas has been characterized by house-to-house combat.

Russian forces seize three villages near Donetsk

After a long campaign of fighting in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces have managed to wrest control of three villages near Donetsk. Severodonetsk is the last major population center in the oblast. Capture of Severodonetsk would give Moscow the ability to declare that Luhansk Oblast is secure. While it will not provide significant military benefit, capturing the town would give Russia control over the rubble.

As of June 11, it is unclear whether or not the Russians have taken over most of Severodonetsk, as Ukrainian defenders still retain control of the industrial sector. However, the Russians did not attempt to make significant advances around Avdiivka, and they continued to launch assaults along the Bakhmut-Lysychank highway. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continued to mount localized counter-attacks, limiting their advance. Despite these advances, the Russian occupation authorities are still struggling with the integration of their occupied territory.

Despite the fact that Russian forces have taken three villages near Donetsk, their advance has been very limited. Ukrainian forces resisted Russian advances and are still consolidating their positions in the area. While they haven't taken Izyum, they are still advancing slowly southward in Severodonetsk, and they may be planning an offensive operation on the Bakhmut-Lysychansk area to protect the border with Russia.

The battle for Azovstal Steel Plant continued. As a result of this, Russian forces seized three villages near Donetsk in the Ukraine war. This move also hindered Russian attempts to cross the Siverskyi Donets River and mass their forces in the northern region. In addition, Russian forces are reportedly attempting to secure a highway near the Azovstal Steel Plant.

During the previous week, Russian forces managed to capture areas near Donetsk while also focusing on regrouping near Izyum. However, Russian forces have been unable to gain significant ground in the city due to the intense urban combat. Consequently, Russian forces are likely to deprioritize the town of Izyum, despite continuing their offensive on the east and west of Lyman.

They recognize self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic as independent

As the conflict in Ukraine drags on, Russia has declared full control of Lysychansk, the last major city in the province of Luhansk. While Ukraine continues to maintain control of swathes of the eastern Donbas region, Russia is concentrating its efforts on the industrial heartland of the Donbas. Russian officials say that the region has been captured and is the "capital" of the Luhansk People's Republic. While Ukraine continues to maintain control of swaths of the Donetsk region, Russian forces have been claiming control of Lysychansk.

The Russian military is advancing in the eastern part of the country, and the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, has notified President Vladimir Putin that it has seized control of the Lugansk region. The region is home to Lysychansk and several other nearby settlements, occupying 182 square kilometers. In response to these developments, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces were not in Lysychansk.

The German government is in the process of negotiating security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends. Ukraine officials have been in contact with German counterparts about such guarantees, though they may not be the same as NATO membership. It is unclear if this will be enough to rekindle peace talks in the Ukraine and restore peace. If the Russians are indeed able to control Lugansk, they will make it easier for Kiev to complete its own plans.

As of June 6, Russian forces likely retained control of Severodonetsk, but the situation there is still unclear. Russian forces continued to fight for the Azot industrial zone near Slovyansk. The Russian forces also made a few marginal gains in the east around Bakhmut. Russian troops are continuing their efforts to cut off Ukrainian lines of communication. Further, their advanced positions on the western Ihulets River are advancing.

Russia has proclaimed full control of the Lugansk region in the Ukraine war, but this has not ensured the ultimate victory. Russia has a long way to go before it captures all of the Donbas. It has to ensure that it does not fall to its enemies. And if the Russians do manage to take the entire Donbas region, they will have enough territory to build a new capital.

United States sends $700 million in new weapons to Kyiv

The U.S. administration has unveiled a package of new weapons for Ukraine. The weapons include high mobility artillery rocket systems and air surveillance radars. Although the weapons are not long-range, they will help Ukraine extend its range in the ongoing artillery war with Russia. The package is a conditional sale to Kyiv, which must demonstrate that it will not use the new weapons against Russia.

The United States and NATO reaffirmed their commitment to stand behind the Ukrainian government and people. In addition to the new weapons, the United States is providing Ukraine with helicopters, tactical vehicles, and Javelin anti-tank weapons. This package is not likely to help Ukraine's leaders return to peace negotiations, but it will help it become more powerful and capable of protecting its people. The new weapons, such as the new anti-tank missiles, will also help Ukraine counter Russian forces on the ground.

The United States is not seeking to prolong the war with Russia. The goal is to find a peaceful diplomatic solution to the conflict on the terms of Ukraine. We strongly support Ukraine's efforts to achieve independence from Russia and remain a democratic and independent country. But we cannot make that happen without the support of Ukraine. For now, the United States is sending $700 million in new weapons to Kyiv to keep the peace.

In the recent days, the United States has sent over $5.7 billion in new military equipment to Ukraine, including two new Javelin anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars, and several thousand rifles and other weapons. This assistance is a part of the President's "Presidential Drawdown" authorization. The new aid packages are the eleventh package provided by the Pentagon under the President's "drawdown authority," which allows the Pentagon to withdraw from its own stockpile of weapons.