On June 17, Lithuania banned transit of EU-sanctioned goods to the Kaliningrad exclave. This was in line with European sanctions. Moscow condemned the move and warned Lithuania that it will take action unless Lithuania restores the rail transport of EU-sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad. Lithuania's ban has affected the rail transport of iron and steel products to Russia.

As Russian forces seize a key town east of Sievierodonetsk, Lithuania has shut down airspace over Kaliningrad and warned the exclave to halt rail transport. As EU sanctions take effect in mid-June, Russia has threatened that it will take action against the exclave unless it allows rail traffic to resume. However, Lithuanian customs said the sanctions did not apply to goods that travel freely. Starting July 10, however, Russian oil, coal and concrete will be subject to restrictions. By mid-December, no Russian oil will be allowed to enter the EU.

Russian forces seize Metolkine east of Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine's governor says Russian forces have captured half of the town of Metolkine, east of the city of Sievierodonetsk. The city is critical for Moscow's plans to seize the entire Donbas region. But Russian forces aren't done yet. Heavy street fighting and artillery barrages continue in the town, where more than 100,000 people once lived.

In the last few days, heavy shelling has hit the Azot plant, which shelters hundreds of civilians. Russian forces have fired on the plant repeatedly with their large caliber weapons, including bombards and siege guns. The ensuing fire has spread throughout the city. But Stryuk remains optimistic that the plant will remain intact. Although Russian troops continue to shell the Azot plant, it is not clear whether there will be any more chemical spills in the near future.

While both sides have increased their heavy artillery bombardments in the Sievierodonetsk pocket, the battle for the town is still ongoing, with both sides concentrating their efforts on three main axes: north, east, and south. Meanwhile, Germany plans to ramp up coal-burning as a substitute for gas. Germany is providing billions of dollars for this effort.

Despite the progress in the offensive, morale among combat units is deteriorating. Ukrainian forces have suffered numerous desertions in recent weeks, and Russian units have reportedly refused orders. This means that Russian forces may be having a difficult time fulfilling their objectives in the eastern Donbas region. In addition to the military operations, the Russian military is also continuing to hit Ukrainian military targets. Kalibr cruise missiles hit the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing Ukrainian generals. Other Iskander missiles hit a tank repair plant in Kharkiv.

The situation in Ukraine continues to escalate as pro-Russian separatists continue to consolidate their hold in the east and reclaim Irpin, the western gateway to Kyiv. The town has been shelled by both sides and has lost over 200 civilians. Ukrainian forces managed to retake the town on Saturday, though shelling continues. In recent days, the Ukrainian president's office has said that Russia is attacking the entire Donetsk front in eastern Ukraine. In the east, Russian troops have also shelled Kharkiv, where the pro-Russian government has a large presence.

Lithuania closes its airspace to flights from Russia to Kaliningrad in February

The Russian governor of Kaliningrad says the ban will affect 50% of all rail traffic in the Baltic Sea region. Most of these goods are transported by rail across Lithuania. The ban has prompted the Baltic states and former Soviet republics to voice concern over Russia's expansionist intentions. Lithuania has already warned Moscow against further hostile action. A recent study by the NATO Defense Group shows that the threat to transit traffic from Kaliningrad to Lithuania could increase the number of fatalities in the region.

After the Kaliningrad transit ban was announced, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned its chief diplomatic representative in Moscow. Last April, Lithuania downgraded diplomatic relations with Russia in the wake of Russia's killing of Ukrainian civilians. But it later told the Russian envoy in Vilnius that its move was in line with EU sanctions and that there was no blockade in Kaliningrad.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, the EU imposed sanctions against Russia, which increased the tensions. Lithuania's decision to block transit to Kaliningrad in February has escalated tensions between the two countries. In response, Russia has summoned the Lithuanian government's high-level representative to Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Lithuanian government should reconsider its "openly hostile" decision and restore transit to Kaliningrad.

After Lithuania closed airspace to flights from Russia to Kaliningrad in February, the Baltic states have imposed their own sanctions against Russian ships. The ban will be in place for 40-50 percent of the goods Lithuania currently imports or exports through Lithuania. The EU sanctions list also includes coal, metal, construction materials, and advanced technologies. As a result, Lithuania will press for the lifting of the measures and discuss the need for additional shops to transport goods to Russia.

The Lithuanian government is defending its decision to ban transit of EU-sanctioned goods from Kaliningrad, which lies between Poland and Lithuania. Lithuania's action to block transit is a political maneuver to prevent the Kremlin from using military force. In any case, early NATO membership is the best way to protect the Baltic States from Russian aggression. However, if these sanctions do not work, Lithuania should consider a return to a free trading relationship with the Russians.

EU sanctions take effect in mid-June

The European Union has imposed a ban on steel and ferrous metal products from Russia. Starting in mid-June, such goods will not be able to transit across the EU. This ban was imposed in response to recent Russian actions in Ukraine, including the killing of civilians. However, Lithuania has said that the ban does not impose a blockade on Kaliningrad.

The EU has extended its sanctions lists to include Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities. The sanctions affect individuals from various sectors and include leading businessmen and oligarchs, as well as military personnel. The sanctions also include all 179 members of the so-called "governments" in Donetsk and Luhansk. This makes the total number of individuals and entities sanctioned by the EU a staggering 1091.

The sanctions are designed to deprive Russian companies of their right to conduct economic activity in the EU. They also target the Kremlin and the political elite. The sanctions are calibrated to make the negative effects of Russian sanctions on the Russian economy as limited as possible for EU citizens and businesses. The EU is committed to preventing circumvention of sanctions through effective and diligent implementation by its Member States.

The ban also imposes export restrictions on Russia's coal. Despite the ban, these ships will still be prohibited from transiting through EU ports. However, Member States may grant special authorisations for specific goods. In particular, certain metals, medical and pharmaceutical products, food, and agriculture are exempted. In addition, nuclear fuel is prohibited for use in civil nuclear capabilities.

Russia warns Lithuania it will take action unless the movement of goods by rail to the exclave is restored

Lithuania's government has barred Russian cargo from transiting its territory to the exclave on the Baltic Sea. It has cited the new EU sanctions as its reason for the restrictions. The restrictions have sparked panic buying among Russians living in the region, with as much as half of the entire cargo volume to the region likely to be affected. This will be mainly construction materials. The Russian government's Dmitry Peskov has slammed Lithuania for strangling Kaliningrad.

Lithuania has imposed restrictions on Russian goods after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But Russia says the restrictions are a mistake and will not change, and is threatening to take action unless Lithuania restores the rail movement to Kaliningrad. Lithuania is implementing EU sanctions against President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin in response to the restrictions.

Ultimately, Russia's actions in Ukraine will lead to famine in 49 million people. That could have an impact on the global food supply and prices. Lithuania and Hungary are two countries that have extensive Russian influence. As a result, it is important for the world community to recognize the potential threat Russia poses to its neighbors. It will continue to exert pressure on the West to ensure the stability of their neighboring states.