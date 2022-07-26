As part of its reopening after 10 days of maintenance, the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 resumed delivering natural gases to Europe. The shutdown had caused major concern for European governments, who were worried that the Kremlin might try to restrict gas flow through Ukraine.

As part of its reopening after 10 days of maintenance, the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 resumed delivering natural gases to Europe on Thursday. The shutdown had caused major concern for European governments, who were worried that the Kremlin might try to restrict gas flow through Ukraine. France and Germany still depend on Russia for about a third of their gas supply. If the Nord Stream pipeline is reopened, it could help restore Europe's critical gas supply.

German gas supplies in storage facilities at 65%

Germany's gas storage facilities are only 65% full, well below what is needed to see the country through the winter without Russian gas. Even though this is better than previous weeks, the country's supplies won't last long without a Russian supply. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline's maintenance work is due to end on July 21, and resuming that pipeline could improve the situation. For now, the situation remains unstable and the German government will stay committed to its climate goals.

Earlier this year, the German government approved legislation requiring gas storage facilities to be filled to at least 65 percent capacity by August. In October, that level should rise to 80 percent and 90 percent capacity by December. Germany hopes to achieve this goal by imposing a new financial incentive system for storage facility operators. The aim is to ensure that German gas supplies are at least 65% full by the end of 2022.

The EU's Secure Gas Supplies Regulation was introduced in 2017 and states must work together if a shortage occurs in their country. The countries that are affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine should set up the necessary arrangements to supply each other with'solidarity gas'. Germany is collaborating with Austria and Denmark to help other EU countries meet their supply needs. By the end of September, German gas supplies should be at 65% capacity.

Gazprom cuts flows to Germany via Nord Stream 1 by 60%

The state-owned Russian gas provider has reduced gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline. In June 2022, supplies will be cut to between 67 mcm/d and 100 mcm/d. Meanwhile, Italy and Slovakia will receive half the amount they usually receive. This means that Germany's gas distributor, Uniper, will receive 60% less Russian gas from its neighbours.

The German government has rejected Gazprom's technical explanation for the cut in gas supplies and has repeatedly charged that the explanation is just a pretext. The German government claims that a new turbine was to be installed by September. But Gazprom claims to have not received all the necessary documents for the new turbine to be installed. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has questioned the quality of the work being done to fix the turbine.

While the decision to curb gas supplies to Germany hasn't been formally confirmed, the government is trying to avoid another energy crisis. Germany's economy minister has asked citizens to use water-saving shower heads and service their furnaces. In the winter, Germans have been advised to lower their heating by one degree. It is unclear why Gazprom is taking such drastic measures, but the German government is determined to make sure that the crisis doesn't exacerbate.

Despite the cut in Russian gas supplies, Germany is still struggling to replace its reliance on Russia. Germany has set a goal to replace its gas needs as fast as possible, and the government hopes to be free of Russian gas by 2024. However, the government is also under pressure to stop paying billions of euros to Russia for supplies. There are no definite timelines for how this will all shake out.

As Europe has already cut back on Russian gas, the French government has warned against a total cutoff. Gazprom PJSC announced on Tuesday that it would cap supplies via Nord Stream 1 to 67 million cubic meters per day starting Thursday. This cut comes on top of the 40% reduction Gazprom announced on Tuesday. The cut puts added pressure on already tight European energy markets.

Gazprom resumes gas shipments through the Nord Stream pipeline

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline stretches along the Baltic Sea to Germany and accounts for over a third of Russia's gas exports to the European Union. Last year, Gazprom supplied over 40% of Europe's gas needs, despite sanctions imposed by the West. Now, Gazprom is restoring gas shipments through the pipeline at 40% of its capacity, according to its operator Gascade.

Last month, Gazprom cut its shipments through the Nord Stream pipeline to 40 percent capacity due to a delay in the return of a key piece of equipment. While the pipeline's capacity had already been reduced to 40 percent, the company blamed the delay on a faulty gas turbine in Canada. However, the company said that the turbine would arrive by Sunday at the latest. Moreover, President Putin has already threatened to curtail gas supplies through other major pipelines to Europe if the gas flow is stopped again.

After the shutdown, Germany has warned Gazprom not to resume deliveries through the Nord Stream pipeline unless the situation improves. The energy regulator in Germany says that flows are on track to reach 40 percent of the pipeline's capacity by the end of March. Despite these concerns, Germany's economic minister dismissed Russian claims that it is a guarantor of its energy supply, saying that Moscow was increasingly an "insecurity factor" in the energy sector.

The suspension of Russian gas supplies triggered concern in Europe. Gas prices in the Dutch market were up more than 30% on June 16, a new European benchmark. While some analysts questioned whether Gazprom had planned to permanently reduce fossil fuel supplies to Europe, the company blamed the interruptions on "force majeure" events. While Gazprom blamed the halt to gas supplies on "force majeure," two major German customers said that the resumption of gas shipments was the result of a malfunctioning gas turbine.

The suspension of Russian gas exports was due to a faulty turbine, which caused the pipeline to cut back on flows in June. Gazprom sent a turbine to Montreal for repair, but was unable to return it because of sanctions. Canada facilitated the return of the turbine, but Germany obstructed the return of the other two turbines. This is a problem that could be resolved if the pipeline is repaired by Siemens.

Russia restores critical gas supplies to Europe

As the European Union's energy requirements continue to increase, restoring critical gas supplies from Russia will be a welcome relief. The EU currently relies on Russian gas for almost a third of its imports. As more member states plan to reduce their use of coal and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, they will also deplete domestic gas supplies, increasing their reliance on Russia for these and other essential products. A complete gas cutoff could have a devastating impact on Europe's struggling economy.

With gas levels at 40%, Russia is on track to restore crucial gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1. Flows had dropped more than 60 percent since June. Germany, Europe's leading economy, is already under increasing pressure due to its reliance on Russian gas. An extended supply disruption could shut factories and force households to lower the heat. However, the German energy regulator has yet to give an all-clear to the project.

Last week, Germany was awaiting the restart of the Nord Stream pipeline, which connects Russia with Germany. Germany relies on Russian gas heavily, and it had been feared that Moscow would not restore its pipeline due to a recent conflict in Ukraine. Germany accused Moscow of using energy as a weapon, which triggered the worst tensions in several years. In retaliation, some EU states say Russia has squeezed their supplies in response to Western sanctions.

After maintenance on the pipeline, the gas has started flowing again, according to Nord Stream AG. According to the company's network, the pipeline should be fully operational by early next year. This would mean a significant increase in the price of Russian gas in Europe and a lower Russian monopoly on the market. Besides, this new pipeline will help Russia to gain the upper hand over Central Asian producers.

Besides being a vital part of Putin's vision of a resurgent Russia, gas also plays an important role in the EU's infrastructure. In fact, gas is one of the most important instruments for achieving Putin's foreign policy goals. Having a pipeline to Europe will not only restore gas supplies, but also help Russia to develop the infrastructure required for future growth.