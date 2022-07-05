Ankara has halted a Russian cargo ship off the Black Sea coast after Ukraine requested its government to stop the shipment of stolen Ukrainian grain. The Ukrainian government claims that Russian forces are stealing grain from Ukraine and trucking it into the occupied Crimea, then exporting it to overseas markets.

Ankara has halted a Russian cargo ship off the Black Sea coast after Ukraine requested its government to stop the shipment of stolen Ukrainian grain. The Ukrainian government claims that Russian forces are stealing grain from Ukraine and trucking it into the occupied Crimea, then exporting it to overseas markets. Turkey has denied any wrongdoing, but it is determined to stop the shipment of stolen grain from reaching its shores.

The Russian ship had been anchored just a few kilometers from the coast of Turkey's Sakarya province and had loaded 4,500 tonnes of stolen Ukrainian grain. It then transited to Latakia, according to AP satellite images. Ukrainian intelligence assesses that the grain will be sold in neighboring countries and then be laundered in Russia.

The Ukraine is seeking $750 billion in assistance after the invasion of its territory. The country needs this to rebuild its infrastructure and fight Russia. The country has already suffered $100 billion in direct damage from the war. According to its government, confiscated Russian oligarchs' assets should be a key source of funding for the Ukraine's three-stage recovery plan. This funding could come from the proceeds of the sale of their illegally acquired assets in the region.

The Ukraine is also facing a severe shortage of food, which has impacted supply chains for farmers. Russia's blockade in Odesa is preventing Ukrainian grain exports from reaching their full volume last year. Moreover, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has left Ukraine with a large portion of its territory under Ukrainian control. If this situation continues, Russia will be forced to turn its focus from the eastern region to Donetsk, where the Russian troops are focusing their efforts.

Ukraine accuses Russia of stealing grain

During a press conference in Washington on Wednesday, US State Sec. Antony Blinken accused Russian forces of stealing grain from Ukraine. He said that Russia was preventing grain from being exported to other countries by blocking ports near Ukraine. This is a serious problem for the world food supply and the Kremlin denies the allegations. But some Western nations have said that Russia is stealing grain from Ukraine.

The allegations that Russian forces are stealing grain from Ukraine are not entirely surprising. In recent weeks, Ukrainian officials have complained that Russian forces are stealing hundreds of thousands of tonnes of grain from Ukraine's occupied regions. In addition to grain, they've reported that Russian forces have been seizing $15 to $20 million in agricultural machinery. Ukraine has said that these thefts have led to a food shortage, and the government is scrambling to secure a more efficient grain supply.

This crisis has only intensified, as Ukrainian officials say that Russia has stolen grain from their country. The Ukrainian government says that it has proof of grain theft and that the stolen grain was transported from Ukraine to Russia via Crimea. The Russian occupying force seized Crimea in 2014, but it's unclear if the grain has been returned to Ukraine. According to Ukrainian officials, grain stolen from Ukraine was trucked to Crimea ports, and then transferred to ships under Western sanctions.

As a result, Ukrainian farmers have been unable to sell their crops and regain their livelihoods. However, despite the lack of access to the Crimean port, Russia continues to export grain to the country. As a peace broker, Turkey is expected to act as a mediator between the two sides. In addition to grain shipments, Turkish President Erdogan has promised to protect the country's interests. If the grain is sent to Crimea, it is likely that the Russian military would use it to supply its troops.

The Ukrainian grain industry is a major exporter of wheat, corn, sunflower, and rapeseed oil. Ukraine also exports soybean oil and rapeseed oil. According to the United Nations, Russia accounts for 40 percent of the world's exports of potash. In response, Ukraine is working with Turkey and Interpol to find the culprits responsible. This is an example of a situation where the world has become increasingly interconnected.

Russia has tried to sell stolen grain in Egypt and Lebanon

Last month, the U.S. issued an alert to 14 mostly African countries warning them not to purchase grain from Russia. But this week, a Russian merchant ship named Matros Pozynych arrived in the port of Latakia, Syria, carrying stolen Ukrainian grain. The ambassador to Ukraine said that the grain had already reached the Mediterranean. "We are concerned that we may be assisting the Russian occupation authorities in selling this stolen grain to their clients," Vysotskyi said.

According to reports, a Russian ship with 27 thousand tons of grain loaded in the temporarily occupied Crimea attempted to sell the stolen cargo to Egypt. But Ukrainian diplomats intervened and prevented the ship from delivering the grain to Egypt. The Russian ship, called Matros Pozynych, was intercepted in the Kerch Strait and later docked in Lebanon and Syria. Although the seized grain was not intended to reach the Mediterranean, it was destined for Egypt and Lebanon.

The cargo ship was named Matros Pozynich after a Russian soldier who was killed in Syria in 2015. It was loaded on another vessel at Latakia, disguised as grain and then smuggled to other countries in the region. But the Russian grain shipped to Egypt and Lebanon is not the only cargo Russian government ships are transporting. There are at least four other ships carrying grain from Ukraine that could be used to move stolen grain from Syria to Lebanon and Egypt.

The recent American alert about the grain has sharpened the dilemma facing African nations. Will they continue to take advantage of war crimes by refusing to accept the cheap food? Or will they resent their powerful Western ally for its alleged actions? The alleged stealing of grain by Russian forces in Ukraine could trigger accusations of war crimes. According to international law, it is illegal to pillage a place taken during war, and it is unlawful to intentionally starve civilians.

In recent weeks, the Russian Federation has sent 100,000 tons of wheat to Egypt and Lebanon. The Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said that the shipments were "criminal activity." The Matros Pozynich, a Russian-flagged ship, docked in Latakia in late May and loaded wheat from Sevastopol in Crimea. It is believed that these grain shipments have increased by 50 percent in the past month.

Russia may use the men to bargain for the release of captured Russians

A Syrian-flagged Russian cargo ship has been halted in Turkish waters after a complaint by the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara. The vessel, the Zhibek Zholy, was loaded with 4,500 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk. Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara has urged the Turkish government to prevent the ship from transiting the Bosporus and calling at Turkish seaports.

A Russian cargo ship has been halted off the coast of Turkey, and Turkish customs authorities have detained it as they investigate allegations that the grain was stolen in Ukraine. The ship was intercepted by AP satellite imaging and is currently being inspected by Turkish customs officials. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from its occupied territories, but Moscow has denied this accusation.

The Russian government has refused to comment on the case, citing privacy concerns. However, the Russian Ambassador said on Ukrainian television that the fate of the ship would be decided by investigators on Monday. Ukraine hopes to confiscate the grain. Meanwhile, a pro-Russian separatist's judiciary has sentenced two Moroccan soldiers to death for terrorism in eastern Ukraine. These men had fought for the separatists in the region since 2014.

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke against urging Ukraine to negotiate a ceasefire and peace deal with Russia. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged further military support to Kyiv. On the eve of the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference, Ukraine's President has pledged to reclaim lost territory. He acknowledged that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from Lysychansk, but pledged to retake the territory with long-range Western weapons.

A few days after the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian flag was raised on Snake Island, in the Black Sea. In fact, last week, Russian forces departed from this strategic outpost, which some analysts believe will loosen the blockade on Ukrainian ports. However, the Kyiv-based diplomat said that the Russian withdrawal was not enough to ensure the safe transit of grain. If there's a way to get the Ukrainian grain into its ports, it should be refunded from the assets confiscated from Russian oligarchs.