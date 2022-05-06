The European Union's proposed sanctions target the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill. According to a document seen Kirill has endorsed Russian aggression in Ukraine and played a key role in amplifying President Putin's rhetoric. The commission also points to Kirill's pro-war sermons and blessings for Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

As part of the EU sanctions list, Kirill bank accounts have been frozen. In addition, there are restrictions on new loans and credits to Russian entities with over 50% public ownership. The new rules will apply to loans and credit issued after 26 February 2022. Moreover, Russian entities will no longer be able to list their securities on EU trading venues. This is one of the most important aspects of sanctions imposed on Russia.

The EU's anti-money laundering measures have been adopted against Russia, as well as Russian nationals. The EU has also banned public financing and financial assistance for trade with Russia. Some exceptions exist, such as financial assistance provided to EU-established SMEs for up to EUR 10 million in a single project. However, banks and financial institutions are still not allowed to accept deposits from Russians.

The EU's list also targets military officers accused of killing and torturing civilians in Bucha. Azatbek Omurbekov, the commander of the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 35th Army, is nicknamed the butcher, and is accused of direct responsibility for the murders. However, he is not the only person on the list, as the EU is also targeting a large group of military leaders - such as the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Patriarch Kirill

When Patriarch Kirill of the Orthodox Christian Church was placed on the EU's sanctions list, it was a surprise to many. He is a well-known figure in the Orthodox Church, overseeing the religious life of 110 million followers. But his career in the church is anything but typical. He was educated at the Leningrad Spiritual Academy, and then worked as a bishop in Kaliningrad, Smolensk, and Vyborg. The television show he hosted also helped him become a household name. He was also criticized for his work rebranding the Catholic Church in the Soviet Union, as Forbes has revealed.

According to the report, Patriarch Kirill has facilitated the war in Ukraine and used his sermons to justify it. He has blessed the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, and has boosted Putin's message by endorsing war-related propaganda. Because of his actions and policies, he is responsible for undermining and even harming the stability of Ukraine. The European Union's ambassadors are expected to endorse the restrictive measures Thursday.

The European Union's sanctions list also includes high-ranking Russian army officers and other perpetrators of the Bushan war. The list also includes the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as several high-profile members of the military. Franciscus spoke with Kirill through a video service called Zoom, but the pope has not scheduled a face-to-face meeting with him.

Russian state media

The European Union's executive has proposed banning Russian oil imports and refined products by the end of this year, as well as cutting off Russian broadcasters operating in Europe. The bloc has cited Russia's aggressiveness in Ukraine, and said it must pay for its actions. The sanctions are targeted at Russian state media, a major Russian bank, and three state-owned broadcasters. Several EU member countries have said they will not participate in the measures, including Hungary and Slovakia, which rely heavily on Russian oil supplies. A proposal to de-SWIFT Sberbank would also target the bank's role in the global payment system SWIFT.

On May 9, Russia's Victory Day will celebrate the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany. The timing is especially poignant given the current war in Ukraine. The Kremlin's war in Ukraine has caused massive losses to its forces. Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues to broadcast bellicose messages about alleged Nazis in Ukraine. In the process, it is losing thousands of lives in a failed offensive.