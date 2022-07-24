The conflict in Ukraine has been a constant source of tension, and one of the reasons for the continued blockade of the search engine has been the role of Russian-backed separatists in the area. In the past, Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has actively monitored news sites for "hotbeds of tension" and banned search engine Google from these regions.

The Russian government has launched a comprehensive monitoring program of news websites for ''hotbeds of tension.'' The new laws include prison sentences of up to 15 years for spreading "fake news." As a result, many international news organizations have suspended their operations in Russia, while others have pulled their staff out. The Russian independent journalism project Agentstvo has published a survey of 17 newsrooms - including 150 journalists - and their content.

The report on this case reveals that the media regulator Roskomnadzor has been censoring news sites since January. The report has prompted many to question the integrity of Roskomnadzor's efforts to ensure the accuracy of their reports. Moreover, the commission's findings are also a direct contradiction to the official version of the Constitution.

In a related case, the Russian State Duma has voted to add journalists and other media outlets to its register of foreign agents. Previously, there were two separate lists of foreign agents - those connected to public associations - and those who contacted those organizations. The new law would create a unified foreign agent register for journalists and media organizations that are suspected of foreign influence. The Russian government does not need proof of foreign funding to add journalists and media outlets to this register.

