Police are investigating the shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, which left a man in his 40s and two teenage girls dead. There was no specific number of casualties, though the shooting happened around 17:35 local time. The shopping mall is one of the largest in Denmark and is located near a large student housing block. It is frequently packed with young people. Several witnesses described a panicked stampede as the gunfire erupted.

The shooting occurred when the suspect fired at shoppers and told them to hide. Several victims were taken to Rigshospitalet, Denmark's largest hospital. Security personnel moved crowds away from the shopping center, but it was impossible to stop the gunman. Several victims were taken to Rigshospitalet, the hospital's spokesman told CNN that there were three to four injured people. The hospital has added more staff to help with the trauma.

The attack took place at a mall close to a concert hall and a major highway. Copenhagen's police and riot police increased their presence in the area as an intensive investigation was underway. Police did not rule out a possible terror attack, but Thomassen could not rule it out. Earlier in the day, Danish police announced that an investigation into the shooting had started.

Police are holding the suspect in a mental health facility, but have not yet identified him. He faces three preliminary murder charges, including attempted murder, and will remain in custody until July 28. Police have not said how the suspect got the guns, and the gunman has not pleaded yet. If he does, he will remain in custody until the trial begins.

Three people were shot in the mall in Copenhagen, one of them critically. The suspect is an ethnic Danish man and a 22-year-old Danish man. Police said the suspect had mental problems and was arrested in a "dramatic manner." The shooter's motive remains unknown. The shooting took place at a shopping center and was witnessed by many people, including Joachim Olsen, who was on his way to the gym.

Gun violence in Denmark is relatively rare

The number of violent crimes involving firearms is rare in Copenhagen. In February 2015, a 22-year-old man shot and killed two people, wounding five others. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Denmark's gun violence is relatively rare. Only one shooting incident occurred in the city in the past five years. Police in Copenhagen are vigilant about gun control. In the past, they have arrested a suspected gunman.

Denmark's largest hospital, Rigshospitalet, was overwhelmed by the scene of the shooting. The hospital took several victims. Police gathered eyewitnesses to gather information. An inspector with the Copenhagen police said three of the deceased were in their 40s. The suspect is a Danish citizen, and the police detained him 13 minutes after the first emergency call was placed. Police did not release his name.

The motive for the attack is not racial or xenophobic

Suspect charged with manslaughter

The Danish prime minister said he is "deeply sorry" for the deaths of the three people in the shooting at the Field's mall, a popular shopping center located between the airport and city center. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, calling on Danish citizens to stand together to deal with this tragedy.

The suspect was carrying a rifle and a knife, and was also known to psychiatric specialists. The firearms were purchased illegally. One of the victims, a 47-year-old Russian man, died at the scene. Four other victims were hospitalized. One was in critical but stable condition. The shooting is the first mass shooting in Denmark since 2015.

Security forces moved people away from the shopping center, and police called in extra medical personnel and nurses to the hospital. The shooting occurred in a large shopping centre, and the police called in extra staff to assist in the victims. One grainy photograph of the suspected gunman was circulated on social media, but it could not be verified. Police set up a central location to speak to eyewitnesses.

The suspect was later arrested and formally charged with three counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. The police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting, but the incident was not considered a terrorist attack. The police say the suspect was known to psychiatric services. Police say he was detained 13 minutes after the first emergency call. A press conference will be held Monday morning. The police say they have contacted the Rigshospitalet for mental health care, but did not elaborate further.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Dane, appeared in court on Monday in a closed psychiatric ward. He was escorted to court by armed police officers. The judge ordered him to remain in custody for 24 days, and that he undergo psychiatric evaluation. The suspect's father was also in court.