In recent years, the countries have become more closely commercial partners, especially as both are struggling with new sanctions imposed by the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to Chinese customs data, total trade between the two countries rose by 35.9% last year, and by 2024, that figure could be as high as $200 billion. Currently, Russia and China run a surplus of trade.

Oil

The Russian foreign ministry has announced that commodity flows between Russia and China will increase and bilateral trade will reach $200 billion by 2024. As Russia grows increasingly isolated from the West and European Union, it is looking east to grow its economy. However, Russian officials have warned Chinese companies of secondary sanctions, despite Russia's commitment to expand cooperation with the Asian country. This comes as China prepares to expand its trade with Moscow.

In a joint statement, President Vladimir Putin met Xi Jinping at the Beijing Winter Olympics. They signed a joint policy decree and "road map" to expand bilateral trade to $200 billion a year. The two sides have a long history of tense ties, but now it appears that these two countries are making progress towards this goal. While China and Russia continue to tussle over trade and investment, their relationship has become increasingly strategic.

As Russia and China's economy struggles, the Chinese government is hoping to deepen ties with Moscow. The two countries agreed in February to expand trade to $200 billion by 2024, or about half of their current level. However, China has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and China has criticised Western sanctions. A robust economic relationship with China could only help Russia offset the damage caused by Western sanctions against it.

Gas

In recent years, gas trade between Russia and China has expanded, and Russian Foreign Minister Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signed a "road map" to increase bilateral trade. As part of that, they set a target of $200 billion in trade between the two nations every year by 2024. However, this goal may be hit or miss depending on Western sanctions and the accelerated pace of economic cooperation between the two nations.

But the Chinese government is likely to encourage further energy cooperation with Moscow. The two countries' economic conditions are already struggling, and strengthening their relationship would only further weaken the impact of Western sanctions. While Chinese leaders and officials have praised Russia's efforts to develop its economy, they also have their own interests in mind. China needs a stable energy supply to meet its rapidly growing demand. Its ambitious climate goals and economic development plan will benefit from a stable energy supply.

With the agreement, China and Russia have committed to increase their gas supply to the west. They also intend to increase their oil supply to China. These new pipelines are expected to increase the flow of oil and gas to Western China. They will also be critical in achieving the country's carbon neutrality goal by 2060. This is just one of the benefits of increased gas trade between Russia and China.

Coal

By 2024, Russia and China are expected to trade more than $200 billion worth of goods, including oil, metals, and agricultural products. Despite Russian isolation and sanctions, trade with China has increased. Despite Western criticism of Russia's actions in Ukraine, Beijing has not condemned Moscow's actions, and has criticized the unprecedented sanctions imposed on Moscow. The two countries' unrestricted partnership was declared in February, but the fight against the COVID-19 virus could complicate their efforts.

However, the current situation may help Russia-Chinese partners use this opportunity to boost their cooperation and common interests. The two nations are already major suppliers of commodities to China, and Russia runs a trade surplus with Beijing. Both countries should be mindful of secondary sanctions, though, and ensure that they are compliant with the law. The Russian government recently warned Chinese companies that secondary sanctions may occur if they violate the trade agreement with Moscow.

Sino-Russian trade relations are already growing, but this increase will likely come with a price. As Russia has been struggling to adapt to the sanctions, commodity flows between the two nations are expected to soar. Despite Russia's isolation from the West, China has not condemned Moscow's actions and has criticized the international sanctions against the country. Meanwhile, Russian trade is buffeted by these sanctions, which are likely to further complicate its efforts to adapt to new circumstances. In addition, Chinese companies could face secondary sanctions if they assist Russia in evading sanctions, so there will be a substantial increase in cooperation between the two nations.

Soybeans

Medvedev's statement came after the two-way trade of soybeans between the two countries grew to US$107 billion in 2017. These new figures are the highest since 2003. This is mainly due to joint projects in industry, hi-tech, agriculture, and energy. In addition, the two countries plan to remove trade barriers for agricultural products like soybeans. As such, the two countries are expected to benefit from these new trade deals.

Soybeans have been a major factor in Beijing and Washington's tariff war, which began in April 2017. The two nations hope to cut off these trade barriers so that the two nations can increase their total trade by two-thirds within five years. Moreover, the Russian Far East is a key regional cooperation platform and should play an exclusive role in developing China-Russia ties.

However, the overall trade between Russia and China is shaped by domestic political priorities, and those priorities are not always in sync. Moreover, Russian officials are less interested in growing their bilateral trade than in increasing their exports. Soybeans trade between Russia and China could rise to $200 billion by 2024, but the two countries must take steps to address the technical challenges and overcome political and economic barriers.

Although these countries share a common border, they have long had a contentious relationship. The United States, a major global player, is a strategic rival of Russia. In this regard, Russia will be the main beneficiary of the trade of soybeans between the two nations. If both countries continue to cooperate in the agricultural sector, they will be able to meet the demands of their domestic markets.

Yuan settlements

The two countries have committed to doubling their two-way trade by 2024. They plan to expand their cooperation in agriculture, industry, hi-tech, and energy. But they will be wary of secondary sanctions and secondary exchange rate adjustments. Both countries have been battling Washington over a hefty tariff on soybeans. The new agreement is a step toward reducing the friction between the two countries.

The rapid increase in trade between the two countries may not be due to Western sanctions, but rather to the acceleration of economic cooperation between the two countries. But the accelerated growth of economic cooperation in recent years has led to an increase in bilateral trade between Russia and China. And that growth may also be the result of the Russian-Chinese fight against the COVID-19 virus. Western sanctions have made it difficult for Russia to maintain its economic relations with the US and Europe.

While the sanctions have affected Russia's trade, they could lead to a significant increase in cooperation. Chinese companies may be wary of secondary sanctions if they help Russia evade sanctions. In this context, Chinese firms may be targeted as well. The Chinese government is already battling a COVID-19 pandemic, which could further complicate Russian efforts to adapt. Nonetheless, it is likely that Chinese companies will seek out opportunities in the Russian market.

COVID-19

As the trade between Russia and China increases, it may be an attractive opportunity for Russian companies to enter the Asian market. According to the Russian foreign ministry, commodity flows between the two nations will increase to $200 billion by 2024. But the country's foreign policy has faced many challenges, including sanctions and isolation from the West. Beijing has refused to condemn Russia's actions in the Ukraine and has also criticized the unprecedented Western sanctions against Moscow. But despite the pitfalls, China and Russia's trade has increased over the past few years. Georgiy Zinoviev, the Russian foreign ministry's first Asia department, said, "We believe that commodity flows will increase significantly in the coming years."

In the first half of 2021, Russia and China began using their own currencies for bilateral trade settlements. They opened a first currency swap line in 2014 and renewed it in 2020 for an additional 150 billion yuan over three years. As a result, RMB Yuan settlements accounted for 28% of Chinese exports to Russia compared with 2% in 2013. As both countries seek to reduce their dependency on the US dollar and develop their own cross-border payment systems, they are making great strides to do so. In June 2021, the Chinese currency represented 13.1% of the Russian central bank's foreign currency reserves, while Moscow decreased its US dollar holdings to 16.4% from 46.3%.

Although the Russian economy is experiencing challenges in opening bank accounts in mainland China, the sanctions may not completely hamper trade. Russia is unlikely to be able to buy Western commodities for a number of years, but it is likely to seek replacements elsewhere. As a result, trade and project partnering may change. In the short term, Russian businesses are expected to invest an additional $100 billion in Chinese products.