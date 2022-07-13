A lawsuit has been filed by Twitter against Elon Musk in New York to force him to fulfill his $44 billion acquisition deal. Elon Musk has reportedly written a letter to Twitter's top lawyer claiming that the company breached its buyout agreement and withheld data.

It's official: Elon Musk has struck a deal with Twitter to purchase the company for $44 billion, but Twitter has filed a lawsuit to prevent him from finishing the buyout. Twitter claims that Musk violated several nondisclosure agreements and has trash-talked the company to drive down its stock price. The company also claims that Musk has broken numerous financing obligations, including a non-disclosure agreement. Regardless, Twitter will have to pay the $44 billion purchase price and breakup fee in order to stop the buyout from going through.

Elon Musk clinched deal to buy Twitter

The tweets that have caused such an uproar in recent weeks were a testament to the growing problem of fake accounts on the social networking site. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., was forced to call off the deal to investigate fake accounts. In the process of resolving the situation, the company has reportedly breached a merger agreement by failing to provide data to back up allegations that its users are fake. Musk has said the issue is fundamental to Twitter's business performance and that he had been having "buyer's remorse" since April and has subsequently put the deal on hold until the fake accounts account for less than 5 percent of its users.

Moreover, the Twitter buyout raises broader issues. Since Musk has called himself a "free speech absolutist," he has also expressed concerns about Twitter's content moderation practices. The company famously ejected former President Donald Trump from its website after being warned about his tweets advocating violence and anti-democratic ideas. But Musk's rants have not been enough to stop Twitter from clinching the deal.

In the end, Twitter shareholders and the company are likely to accept the $43 billion bid. The company's board is expected to consider competing offers, which include financial giants such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Musk's bid has the potential to shift Twitter's ownership and control to the world's richest man. The deal follows the poison pill provision, which is a clause in Twitter's terms that will flood the market with Twitter shares once Musk's stake is 15%. The risk of this clause is that the company's stock price could fall and the control of Musk could be compromised.

Twitter sues Elon Musk to force him to complete buyout

The lawsuit accuses Musk of violating multiple nondisclosure agreements, as well as breaching several financing commitments. The company has also accused Musk of trash-talking Twitter to reduce its stock price. Twitter has not provided any specific information on how many bots it has, but the lawsuit has made the company's position clear: it's too risky to complete the deal with Musk.

Elon Musk must pay $1 billion breakup fee

Twitter and Elon Musk have reached an agreement on a $44 billion takeover, but there is one catch: Twitter must pay Elon Musk a $1 billion breakup fee in the event he decides to walk away. The fee will be due if the two companies cannot secure enough financing to make the deal work. If Musk is unable to secure funding, the acquisition deal would be terminated, triggering Musk to pay the fee.

While the deal is expected to close within three to six months, it is unclear how much of this amount Musk will have to pay. Musk has a history of bumbling deals, and this latest one could go south for one reason or another. If the financing falls through, Twitter could sign a deal with another suitor and avoid having to pay the $1 billion breakup fee.

If Musk walks away from the deal, Twitter may sue. Musk's lawyers have argued that Twitter misrepresented the number of valid Twitter users in its deal. If Twitter wins in court, Musk could be forced to pay a $1 billion breakup fee. But this breakup fee is not worth his reputation, so he should not pay it. That way, Twitter can protect itself and keep its money and Musk's reputation intact.

The $1 billion breakup fee is the last piece of the puzzle for Twitter. It will be difficult for Musk to pull out of the Twitter acquisition if he fails to pay it. If Twitter wins, however, he isn't going to have to pay the fee. Twitter could try to negotiate for a lesser price, but that wouldn't be the best option for either company.

While a specific performance clause has never been used to force a $64 billion deal to close, it has been used in other cases to force buyers to complete a deal. Nevertheless, this doesn't mean that Musk won't be forced to pay it, because Twitter's lawyers have argued that Twitter did not breach its buyout agreement. The key is to prove that Twitter didn't violate the terms of the contract.

Elon Musk must pay $44 billion acquisition price

During his speech on Friday, Elon Musk stated that he did not want to proceed with the $45 billion acquisition of Twitter. The announcement could be the beginning of a long battle in court. Musk has claimed that Twitter misled him when it told him that 5% of its users were spam bots, and that the alleged misrepresentation could have a material adverse effect on the company. However, a Delaware court has only upheld this argument once, and Musk's legal team is convinced that the company will not comply with the demand.

Elon Musk must also pay a $1 billion breakup fee in case the deal falls through or is blocked by regulators. He can waive this fee if he terminates the acquisition on his own, but this would cast a shadow over the future of the company. While Twitter has promised to fight for the acquisition, the stock price has fallen sharply in the past few weeks due to rising interest rates and fears of a recession.

The lawsuit also alleges that Musk is hypocritical in his behavior, as he knew about bots before purchasing the company. In fact, he publicly complained about the bots, but did not mention it until after the Twitter stock fell. Musk has been trying to prove that Twitter made material misrepresentations about the acquisition. A lawsuit will force him to complete the purchase. He is owed $1 billion if the deal falls through, so he must pay up if he wants to keep his stock price high.

Despite the lack of clarity about the situation, the lawsuit does offer some comfort to Twitter investors. Twitter's stock is expected to trade in the low $30 range on Monday. Musk's letter to Twitter will likely give him a foothold to negotiate a lower price. In the event that Twitter does not complete the acquisition, the court in Delaware will adjudicate whether or not the company can continue to exist without the deal.