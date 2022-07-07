War in Ukraine has left dozens of cultural sites damaged or destroyed, UNESCO has confirmed. The agency has stepped up protective measures for the country's cultural heritage. The organization has adopted the "Blue Shield" emblem to identify cultural sites that are deemed endangered or in danger.

War in Ukraine has left dozens of cultural sites damaged or destroyed, UNESCO has confirmed. The agency has stepped up protective measures for the country's cultural heritage. The organization has adopted the "Blue Shield" emblem to identify cultural sites that are deemed endangered or in danger. UNESCO assistant director-general for culture, Ernesto Ottone, says this warning is particularly relevant in Ukraine, where the conflict has spread to other countries.

UNESCO confirms 152 monuments or protected historical sites damaged or destroyed in Ukraine

The UNESCO organization says 152 of its World Heritage sites and monuments in Ukraine were destroyed or damaged during the recent conflict. The organization relied on satellite images and witness reports to verify the sites. The sites range from churches to modern heritage sites. In the Chernihiv region alone, the organization has confirmed damage to 16 historical buildings and four monuments. However, the besieged cities of Kherson and Mariupol are not included in this list.

The list has been updated weekly and includes monuments, churches, and other cultural sites. UNESCO says 53 sites have been damaged or destroyed since the war started on March 25. The organizations are working to document the damage and support cultural professionals in the region. Until further notice, the UNESCO will keep updating the list. This information will help those in need to rebuild their cultural assets.

UNESCO warns against looters trading in cultural artefacts

UNESCO has warned against looters and traders in Ukraine after assessing damage to 53 of the country's cultural sites. The UN agency uses satellite imagery to monitor the major sites to make sure that the damage is genuine. It has also reported that looters have been targeting historic churches and historic sites, as well as Jewish cemeteries. In an upcoming report, UNESCO will issue recommendations on how to protect these sites.

UNESCO has been monitoring the situation in Ukraine, where the destruction of its cultural heritage has led to the resale of several historic and religious buildings. It has issued an advisory note to member states urging them to protect cultural sites and heritage from looters and traders. UNESCO has also warned against looters trading in cultural artefacts, and is urging them to return any stolen artefacts.

UNESCO has warned that the loss of artefacts and cultural heritage has prompted European authorities to step up their efforts to prevent such smuggling. There have also been reports of Russian agents stealing priceless artefacts from local museums in Melitopol and Mariupol. These artefacts are now being traded on the black market.

UNESCO's emergency measures to prevent destruction of protected sites

UNESCO has been monitoring damage to more than 90 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine. These sites include 44 religious buildings, six museums, 25 historical buildings, three theaters, eleven monuments, and a library. The agency has taken emergency measures to protect the sites, including sending a team to Ukraine to identify safe refuges for artifacts. In addition to providing aid to Ukraine, Unesco has been in continuous contact with Ukrainian cultural professionals.

In addition to historic sites, UNESCO has verified that 53 cultural sites in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed. They are assessing damage reported by the media and by Ukrainian authorities and are monitoring the main sites with satellite imagery. UNESCO is also considering legal action, such as requesting a preliminary assessment of the damage. If you have information about the destruction of protected sites in Ukraine, please let us know.

UNESCO's emergency measures in Ukraine aim to protect cultural heritage in the worst-hit areas. To this end, the World Monuments Fund (WMF) has set up a Ukraine Taskforce to monitor the situation in Ukraine and coordinate with local and international stakeholders. A dedicated Ukraine Heritage Crisis Specialist has been appointed to coordinate with Ukrainian cultural professionals and other stakeholders. If you are worried about the safety of cultural heritage in Ukraine, consider donating to UNESCO's emergency measures.

Looting

After the Russian military occupied eastern Ukraine, residents have reported that looting has begun in the country's cultural heritage centers. These cultural centers contain a diverse collection of art and literature, and many have been destroyed. A Holocaust memorial at Drobitsky Yar has been destroyed. UNESCO is preparing a preliminary assessment, but has said that it is able to cooperate with judicial institutions. A final report will be issued once it has been completed.

According to UNESCO, there are seven World Heritage sites in Ukraine, including the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Lviv's historic city district, and the Struve Geodetic Arc. The coordinates of these sites are publicly available online. Some of these properties also bear the United Nations Blue Shield emblem. Despite the importance of these sites, Russia has been rebuking Ukraine of the alleged war crimes.

The report also recommends a return to principled restitution and remove the reliance on assertions of good faith. It also addresses issues of transparency, accountability, and conflicts of interest. It also calls for an independent Help Desk and proactive research. The Committee will also hold a public hearing to discuss the report's recommendations. Further, it calls for the restoration and reconstruction of cultural heritage sites in Ukraine.

Fire

UNESCO has confirmed that over 90 Ukrainian cultural sites were damaged or destroyed by fire. Some of the sites, which UNESCO said were not damaged, are still in ruins, including churches, museums, and historic buildings. Several others were damaged but not destroyed. In Kharkiv, 30 heritage buildings were destroyed and Odessa, which has a rich cultural history, lost 25 paintings. UNESCO's emergency response team is working with Ukraine's cultural heritage authorities to ensure that its cultural sites are safe and that they have strengthened fire fighting procedures.

UNESCO is taking steps to prevent the destruction of protected sites. It is working with the Ukrainian government to designate protective places with blue badges. If you are tempted to damage one, you can use the blue badge as a reminder that it is a protected place and that the consequences could be severe. The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has received over 300 complaints about fire and destruction of cultural heritage sites in the country.

Some of the most affected sites were historical museums. The Ivankiv Historical and Local History Museum was destroyed by fire. The museum housed 25 works of art by a renowned world artist. Experts worry about historical records from the Tsarist period and the Soviet era, which are also stored in the museum. But the museum's staff and volunteers are largely safe, thanks to volunteer efforts. These people also stopped listening to propaganda while working.

Separatists

Separatist forces have struck more than 90 Ukraine cultural sites, according to UNESCO. The organization is preparing for the future reconstruction of these sites by establishing a fund and launching an appeal for contributions. A UNESCO team has been set up in Kyiv to protect cultural property, and it plans to send heritage experts to the country in the near future. The organization has published a list of destroyed or partially damaged cultural sites, updated weekly, that can be viewed online.

Russian forces have also destroyed or damaged a theater in Mariupol. The theater was partially destroyed, but more than 1,000 people were inside. The theater is now used for shelter by civilians. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the city. Rescuers have been searching the rubble for survivors. Meanwhile, Russian forces have continued to shell the area, hampering recovery efforts.