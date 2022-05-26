The process of gaining EU membership can take several years. EU member countries must agree on a framework for negotiations and ratify the treaty after they're complete. Ukraine has asked for faster admission under a new "special procedure," but other European leaders have resisted. If Ukraine joins the EU, it will receive financial assistance to help it implement reforms and fulfill its obligations as a member.

As Ukraine begins a new political period, it's vital that it renegotiate its membership terms with the European Union. Zelenskiy cast the fight as "as an equal member of Europe." That said, the Ukrainian government might be concerned that the EU door is closed to it. And that's a serious question. But what should it do in the meantime? When will Ukraine be part of the European Union?

Ukraine's accession to the European Union will take "a matter of weeks"

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, made a symbolic gesture to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during a press conference on April 8. She handed the president a questionnaire and said it would take weeks for Ukraine to answer it. She did not give any reasons for her opposition, but said that Ukraine must meet all the criteria, including those for a visa-free travel regime.

The EU has rejected Ukraine's 'immediate' application to join. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Commission President Von der Leyen visited the area where Russian troops committed atrocities against civilians. Their visit was intended to bolster EU support for Ukraine. In Bucha, they saw civilians use toy dolls and prams as weapons. At the Kramatorsk train station, they saw the horror of dozens of deaths. Macron also condemned these atrocities.

A missile strike in Kyiv railway station killed fifty people, including civilians fleeing the Russian offensive. Von der Leyen condemned the "cynical behaviour" of those who wrote on weapons. She also called for a faster start to Ukraine's EU bid. She offered to return with answers in one week. The Ukrainian Prime Minister Zelenskiy said she would respond within a week.

It would trigger the E.U.'s defense pact

The ECJ's proposal is likely to spark debate and further divide European citizens. The EU's defense policy must be more transparent and inclusive, with representation from national and civil society. As the EDTIC demonstrates, it is vital to include citizens in the decision-making process. The EU's defense policy must involve civil society, and citizens must be involved in defining its level of ambition.

The ECJ has ruled that "a single incident is not enough to generate a clear risk." Nonetheless, the ECJ cites the possibility of Russian military intervention in Ukraine as an example of an escalation of war. However, the ECJ notes that the "precipitous escalation of war" should trigger the E.U.'s defense pact.

It is an urgent question

It is important to know that the European Commission is currently working on the Ukrainian application to join the EU. The EU Council has received the application on 28 February and asked the Commission to prepare an Opinion assessing the merits of the application against EU accession criteria, namely the Copenhagen criteria, which focus on economic and political factors. While there is no concrete timeline for a decision to be made, a fast start to the process would help make the entire process smooth.

While the current situation in Ukraine is highly unstable and unpredictable, there is no doubt that the Ukrainian government is eager to make a good deal on the accession of its country to the European Union. Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has prompted analysts to predict a new great-power rivalry. Ukraine, like Russia, has historically played a critical role in global security and has a lot to gain by joining the EU.

The French government has announced that they will call for a ceasefire in Ukraine. In addition to this, France will coordinate contributions from its agencies such as Europol and Eurojust. This will help the EU to ensure that peace talks can proceed without unnecessary bloodshed. This initiative will not go unnoticed and France will not turn a blind eye. As long as the situation in Ukraine is not allowed to get any worse, France will continue to support the Ukrainian people.

It could make the European Union increasingly unworkable

The EU has been in a debate over whether it should expand by adding more members. The country in question, Greece, is at the forefront of this debate. A flexible Europe could leave Greece behind, as it has repeatedly failed to meet its bailout terms and has no access to the international markets. The most sceptical member state in the debate is Luxembourg, which sees flexible cooperation as a last resort and believes that changes in the EU must be dealt with collectively. Nevertheless, this does not seem to be the case for Italy and Spain, which have been increasingly vocal about the need for urgent action.

If the EU expands its cooperation with non-member states, there is a risk of further disintegration. Some countries fear that the multispeed Europe will make the EU unworkable, while others believe it will lead to stronger national sovereignty. While there is a strong case for a flexible Europe, it could be detrimental for the EU as a whole. That is why some countries have resisted such a move.