Ukraine's forces have claimed to have recaptured 500 square kilometers of territory in the south in the past two weeks as part of a counter-offensive against Russia. One spokesperson from the southern military command named five settlements in the Kherson region as being recaptured. However, the claims have not been independently verified.

Ukraine's lightning counter-offensive took back more ground in the past 24 hours

The Ukrainian military has punched through the Russian front lines in the eastern Donbas region, pushing back the Russian military's forces from strategic holdings. Images posted to social media show Ukrainian flags flying in various cities. According to the Ministry of Defence, Ukraine has reclaimed more than 30 miles of territory. Earlier on Saturday, the Russian military declared that they were "regrouping" south of the city of Kharkiv and into the region of Donetsk. The Russian military has been concentrating its military efforts in the region, but the military has also acknowledged that its campaign hasn't gone as planned.

The lightning counter-offensive has largely caught Russian troops off guard. The Ukrainian military has taken back more territory in the past 24 hours than the Russians have in the last 200 days. In addition to taking back more territory, Ukrainian forces have halted Russian supplies to Crimea. Meanwhile, the Russian air defences have also repelled some Ukrainian attacks.

The lightning counter-offensive aims to push back Russian forces, but the Russians have responded with strikes on the ground that Ukraine has recaptured. The Ukrainian military has now regained nearly 700 square kilometers of territory. This includes more than 20 villages in the Kharkiv region.

The Ukrainian military is reportedly in a position to collapse the Russian positions around the city of Izyum, severing the Russian ground lines. Western allies are providing help to the Ukrainian army, and the military was circumspect in its reporting of its gains.

Ukraine recaptures more than 20 towns and villages in the past day

The Ukrainian military has hailed the counterattacks in the Kharkiv region as a major success. The advance was made after Russian forces abandoned their main bastion in the region, allowing the Ukrainians to push further south. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have accused the Russians of launching attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian military has also claimed that it has retaken more than 20 towns and villages in the past 24 hours. The advance could undo gains Moscow has made in the east during months of fighting. On Sunday, Ukrainian troops advanced into the border area and recaptured about 20 towns and villages. The Russian forces have also withdrawn from the town of Izium, which they had captured last month.

In a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the Ukrainian military for reclaiming more than two thousand square kilometers of territory. That's more than 770 square miles, and Ukraine is confident it will continue to win the war.

In eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian forces captured the strategic city of Izyum, which was seized by Russian forces in 2014. This victory also re-established the front line in the area. In addition, Ukrainian forces captured the city of Izium, a major logistical hub. These victories rolled back the gains Russian forces have made during the 200-day war with Ukraine.

Russian state television acknowledged the Ukrainian advance. The Ukrainian forces outnumbered Russian forces in the northeast. Russian President Vladimir Putin also called for immediate peace talks to end the conflict. A Russian military analyst also shared a map of the advances in Ukraine. The Russian forces repelled Ukrainian forces from Boldyrevka and Senkovo. But the Russians are still not done. After the Russian forces pushed back, Ukrainian forces reclaimed nearly 20 towns and villages in less than 24 hours.

The Western powers are mobilizing their armed forces. The US defence secretary has called a meeting of senior national armaments directors to apologise for the Russian aggression. The new ambassador in Berlin, Joe Biden, has urged Olaf Scholz's government to "take a leadership role".

Russia retreats in the northeastern region of Kharkiv

Russia has retreated from the northeastern region of Kharkive, Ukraine, after bombarding the city for weeks. The retreat is the latest development in a bloody battle in the Donbas region. Russia has suffered significant losses in the battle and has failed to make significant territorial gains. Thousands of Russian troops have reportedly fled the city as a result.

The Russian withdrawal from Kharkiv is the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the war. The attack on Kharkiv caught Moscow off guard, as Russia had moved many of its troops from the region to the south. It's unclear why Moscow decided to withdraw, but the recent events show that the military situation in the northeastern region is changing rapidly.

The retreat has caused consternation among Russian military bloggers, while Russian nationalist commentators have urged the Kremlin to ratchet up the war effort. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen at an opening ceremony for a new ferris wheel in Moscow.

The Russian occupation is affecting civilians in the region, too. At least 606 civilians have been killed in the fighting for Kharkiv. However, the total number of military casualties remains unknown, due to the fog of war. Both sides may inflate their numbers to boost morale.

As the Ukrainian military advances further, it threatens to evict the Russian army from the occupied areas. Several strategic towns that are vital to Russian supply lines are under attack by Ukrainian troops. These towns include Balakliia, Kupiansk, and Izyum.

The Russian army has likely been jolted by the shock of the Ukrainian counterattack. The area around Kharkiv is the second-largest city in Ukraine and is near the Russian border, making it much easier for the Russian army to defend. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that it had recaptured dozens of towns in the region in the last few days.

Russian military commentators and bloggers have criticized the Kremlin's failure to mobilize more forces and take stronger action against Ukraine. Even the Moscow-backed leader of Chechnya publicly criticized the Russian Defense Ministry for its mistakes in the east of the country.

Russia launches 11 missiles against eastern Ukraine

The Kremlin says it is acting in self-defense and is blaming Ukraine for the attack. The European Union has sanctioned Russia, its President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov and a number of oligarchs with links to the Kremlin. The EU has also targeted high-ranking military and security officials. The strikes have left at least four civilians dead and injured, according to local media.

According to the United Nations, Russian forces have been shelling civilian targets in the eastern Ukraine. In one attack in the Kharkiv region, the forces of the Russian-backed separatists targeted the city of Donetsk from three directions. Several civilian buildings were damaged and dozens of people were injured. A three-month-old baby was left in a coma.

In addition to the Russian-made missiles, Ukraine has also received additional assistance. The United States has provided $8.5 billion in budgetary assistance to Ukraine since the February invasion. Of this money, $4.5 billion has been provided to assist the millions of internally displaced people. The World Bank estimates that nearly half of the Ukrainian population will be living in poverty by 2023.

As the conflict in eastern Ukraine escalates, the Russian military leadership appears caught off guard. The Russians have already lost two of their three main bastions. The quick fall of Izyum was their worst military defeat since March. But they appear to be unable to prevent further gains in eastern Ukraine.

The G-7 countries are stepping up efforts to address the wider consequences of the war. A number of issues are being discussed, including the impact on global energy supplies, food supplies and the environment. A number of rounds of sanctions have already targeted Russian energy exports.