While the conflict hasn't resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis, millions of tons of wheat remain stuck in Ukrainian warehouses. The conflict has prevented Ukrainian merchant ships from accessing the Black Sea - a vital route for exports. The blockade has also caused food prices to skyrocket by as much as 41 percent.

Black Sea Grain Initiative

The signing of the first Ukraine-Russia grain export deal by the two countries was hailed by the British foreign secretary, who urged the Kremlin to implement the deal as soon as possible. The deal, however, isn't a silver bullet to end the world's food crisis. Ukraine and Russia are the world's largest grain exporters, supplying about 45 million tons of grain to the global market every year.

A deal signed by the two countries has several major advantages. The first deal will increase Ukrainian grain exports by at least 20%. It will help Ukraine avoid the crisis of food shortages, which has exacerbated the famine in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine will also benefit from a boost in Russian grain production, which is needed to feed the growing population of Russia. In addition to helping feed the hungry, the deal will help Ukraine and Russia fight off a common threat: famine.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is a United Nations-backed deal that will allow Ukrainian grain to leave the country and enter the Russian market, helping to ease the global food crisis and food inflation. The deal will unlock some of the 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain that have been stuck in Black Sea ports since the Russian invasion. Ukraine is facing the problem of space to store their harvest. In addition, the conflict with Russia has put pressure on shipping companies. If fighting erupts in the Black Sea, ships will be required to have insurance.

Russian fertilizer exports

A parallel agreement between the two countries is supposed to facilitate the export of Russian fertilizers and grain. Since Russia does not face sanctions from the U.S. or the European Union, these commodities can flow freely to Ukraine. The U.N. official hopes the agreement will help bring down the sky-high costs of fertilizer, which could affect crops' yields for the next harvest. The adviser to Ukraine's president tweeted that the two countries would sign bilateral agreements as well as a "mirror" deal.

The deal will also help to alleviate the fears of an energy crisis in the region, which has become increasingly severe. In recent months, parts of the Middle East and Africa have suffered serious food shortages. Russia has denied that it is to blame for these food shortages, pointing to Western sanctions. At the same time, the deal will help Russia overcome a number of obstacles to reestablishing food and fertilizer exports to the EU. The United States and European Union have both expressed skepticism regarding the Russians' compliance with these obligations, but the agreement will ease concerns.

Under the agreement, the movement of ships will be monitored remotely, and military ships will not be allowed to enter the country. The deal will last 120 days and be automatically extended, but Guterres expects grain shipments to start within two weeks. According to the International Grains Council, Ukraine needs at least 10 days to identify safe corridors. This is much faster than the two countries' pre-war grain exports.

Russian naval blockade of Black Sea ports

The first Ukraine -Russia grain export deal is underway, and the Russian military may use its foothold on Snake Island to direct its naval activity. Located off the Western Ukrainian coast, Snake Island is a strategic advantage that could help the Russian military maintain its naval superiority and block Black Sea ports. The Russian military is reaffirming its hold over the island by increasing its naval and air activity.

Although the Ukrainian and Russian governments have been seeking a way to resolve their conflict, they are still unable to find a solution. The two sides have been blaming each other for the blockade, while the Russians blamed Ukraine for not removing sea mines from their ports and insisting that they had the right to inspect incoming ships for weapons.

Russian missile attack on Ukrainian port of Odesa

After a week-long stand-off, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian port of Odesa has proved that Russia is unwilling to implement the agreement he made with Moscow regarding the export of grain to Russia. Putin has made it clear that the agreement is not enough and he will not negotiate unless the Ukrainian side agrees to it. Despite that, Zelenskyy's comments are unnerving.

In a tweet, Ukraine's Foreign Minister says the Russian missile airstrike on the port of Odesa targeted military targets as well as U.S.-supplied missiles. The attack on the Ukrainian port comes as a blight on the deal, which allowed the transport of millions of tons of grain and agricultural products to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russian attack also hit a warship and facilities to repair ships.

The attack was launched 24 hours after a deal was finalized, but despite the escalation in tensions with Ukraine, the U.S., Britain, and Germany have sent HIMARS to the front lines. Those weapons will not only protect Ukraine's citizens from attacks, but also Russia's own economy. While the United States and Europe have criticized the Russian attack on Odesa, we must not forget that Russia continues its assault on the civilian population of Ukraine and starving the world of food through its effective blockade of the Black Sea.

Impact on global food crisis

A first Ukraine-Russia grain export deal could help ease the global food crisis. The deal calls for no Russian ships to escort grain vessels through Ukrainian ports, and joint inspection teams will check ships as they enter Turkish waters. While the U.S. and non-aligned nations have not publicly condemned Russia's aggression in Ukraine, they are the most affected by the food crisis. As such, the G-7 should start a massive public diplomacy campaign to make sure these key nations are well informed on the solution to the food crisis.

The blockade has caused a global food crisis, because Ukraine can no longer export six million tonnes of grain per month. In fact, since the war began, Ukraine can only export 1.5-2 million tonnes per month. As a result, Russia is trying to avoid receiving any more Western arms donations. That means that the first Ukraine-Russia grain export deal will make a huge difference in the global food crisis.

The Ukraine-Russia grain export deal may also help countries in the Horn of Africa. Many countries in the region depend on Ukrainian grains and oil for staple foods. Those countries may end up paying more for food if the price of Russian grains rises. Furthermore, they could also face shortages of essential commodities. If this situation persists, the food crisis could worsen. If the deal fails, these countries may switch to other sources, including Canadian and Australian imports.