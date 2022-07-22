Russo-Ukrainian tensions have reached a fever pitch. Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian troops, destroying large urban areas, and cutting off their supply lines. In response, the Ukrainian military has used Western arms to take out key Russian supply lines.

Russo-Ukrainian tensions have reached a fever pitch. Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian troops, destroying large urban areas, and cutting off their supply lines. In response, the Ukrainian military has used Western arms to take out key Russian supply lines. But why? Why is Russia acting so aggressively? How is this impacting the country's economy? And why are so many people on both sides worried about what's going to happen to the Ukrainian government?

Russo-Ukrainian tensions are escalating

While Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine, it is a free country and has the right to move troops wherever it wishes. The Kremlin has also warned against NATO's expansion eastward. Meanwhile, Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have called for evacuating women and children. They have also said that the Ukrainian military is about to launch a massive attack on them.

The Russian military is destabilizing the region. By demolishing major urban centers, it is undermining the will of the Ukrainian leadership. The Russians may be trying to justify their planned intervention in Ukraine by deploying more forces near the border. But this strategy is counterproductive. Instead of working toward a peaceful solution, Russia will resort to military force and nuclear blackmail to achieve its goals.

Western sanctions have further disrupted the Russian economy. Major Russian banks have been cut off from SWIFT, the global financial network. Meanwhile, many allies are providing material and financial aid to Ukraine. This has stiffened Ukraine's defense and inflicted significant losses on the Russian military. These sanctions may have the same negative impact as the Ukrainian military's offensive. So what are the consequences of Russian military aggression?

The Russian military's ability to take major Ukrainian cities would be limited if they managed to seize those cities intact. Given the high level of Ukrainian morale, it would be highly unlikely for Russia to do so without a countervailing military maneuver. However, it could fall back on its remaining strengths - its prodigious rocket artillery and its large stock of Cold War era munitions.

Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian troops

The latest news out of Ukraine's war with Russia is that the Ukrainian military is pounding Russian forces with Western arms. As Ukraine struggles to hold off the Russian army, the country's western allies have been sending new rocket launchers and precision guided munitions to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are using American M777 howitzers, British FH70 self-propelled howitzers, French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, and NATO-standard artillery shells.

The European Union has proposed a ban on oil imports from Russia to Ukraine because it is a crucial source of revenue for the country. Meanwhile, the Russian military is also shelling Ukrainian supply lines in the east. This has sparked calls for the country's biggest bank to be cut off from the SWIFT payment system. The Azovstal steel mill is the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol. The Kremlin denied that the Russian military was storming the steel mill, but has since deleted its video footage to ensure that the Ukrainian soldiers were not killed.

They are destroying large urban centers

The latest in a series of military strikes by Russia has targeted Ukraine's railway network, which is vital to moving Western arms to Ukrainian forces, evacuating refugees, and exporting food. According to a Russian military official, the goal is to disrupt Western weapons shipments, but the aim may also be to cut off Ukrainian railways so that Moscow can move its troops around the country. The upcoming strikes will further disrupt Russian supply lines, and Western armies should be prepared to defend Ukraine's railways.

According to U.N. figures, up to 14 million people have been displaced from their homes in Ukraine since the war began. In addition to military casualties, Western arm suppliers are being hampered by Russian airstrikes. A senior U.S. defense official said there has been little impact on Ukrainian resupply efforts. However, he added that there is a growing number of Russian forces in the region.

In response, the Ukraine-Russia conflict has caused a global humanitarian crisis, resulting in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people. In addition to the humanitarian crisis, Russia's continued military operations have aggravated the conflict in Ukraine, putting a strain on the country's already stressed infrastructure. In the meantime, Russian forces continue to demand unconditional surrender from civilians. And the situation only seems to get worse.

Since Russian forces are preventing Western weapons from entering Ukraine, the country's military has received arms from other sources. Germany has become the largest arms supplier to Kyiv. The Czech Republic and Canada have sent T-72 battle tanks. Canada has also announced the delivery of heavy artillery. Ukrainian military officials say that Russian strikes on the infrastructure in Ukraine are aimed at preventing Kyiv from getting western weapons. The United States has supported these strikes, but Russia is still wary of using up all of its missiles.

They are cutting off resupply lines

Recent attacks by Russian forces have crippled Ukraine's railway network, a critical line that moves weapons and food to the country. According to the Ukrainian military, Russia's aim was to disrupt supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine's armed forces, as well as the transportation of refugees and food from the country. But Russian planners also wanted to damage the railways in order to move their troops and other military equipment.

Russia has moved to cut off supplies and the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine, which has led to a crippled economy and rising food prices. The latest round of attacks was aimed at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance. Although a Russian official denied that his forces were storming the mill, the commander of the main Ukrainian military unit said they had pushed into the steel mill and destroyed the last vestiges of resistance.

The latest offensive by Russian forces in Ukraine has left many people in a state of fear. While the Ukrainian military is advancing toward the Russian-occupied territory, Moscow is retaliating. The Russian army is encircling Kiev and Kharkiv, and has shifted to long-range fires that have caused significant collateral damage in residential areas. However, the Russian military has not yet ceased shelling Ukraine's frontline cities, and is preserving its existing supply lines and ammunition.

In addition to HIMARS, Ukraine is also using new artillery units and truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers, referred to as HIMARS. These new weapons, supplied by American companies, are capable of hitting Russian military bases and ammunition depots. The rockets they fire are satellite-guided, and their range exceeds 40 miles. By using these weapons, the Ukrainian military has been able to hold off the Russians despite the superiority of Russian artillery.

They are destroying oil and gas shipments from the Black Sea

It's unclear what Ukraine's response to the Russian attacks will be, but it seems likely that the main aim is to stop the delivery of weapons to its eastern front. It should also prevent Russian shipping of essential commodities from the Black Sea, which Ukraine depends on to maintain its economy. In fact, the Russian attacks have already disrupted the delivery of Western arms to Ukrainian troops in the east. The Russian defence minister says the West is "stuffing Ukraine" with weapons and ammunition.

The latest Ukrainian military strikes with Western arms have also been disrupting Russian supply lines for oil and natural gas from the Black Sea. In addition, ships have been moving along the coastal routes between Odessa and the town of Izmail, which is within artillery range of Snake Island. But the Russians' military advantage has far outweighed the damage to Ukraine's economy.

The Ukrainian government has a limited air force but is capable of conducting an air strike into Russia. It operates a small fleet of ground-attack fighters such as the Su-24 Fencer and Su-25 Frogfoot, as well as Mi-24 Hind attack helicopters. Those weapons provide the greatest survivability, making Ukraine's military strikes a low-level operation. Two Mi-24 helicopters are believed to be responsible for the attacks on Belgorod fuel depots. But Ukraine is unlikely to use manned jets or deep-range air attacks into Russian territory.