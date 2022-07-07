Pope Francis announced plans to appoint two women to the Dicastery of Bishops, the body that helps the Pope choose new bishops. The Pope's recent reforms have renamed the congregation of bishops as the Dicastery for Bishops, allowing women to serve on it.

In the commission to elect bishops for the Roman Catholic Church, the Vatican has elected two women. This is a significant step in the direction of diversity within the church.

Women deacons

Pope Francis recently appointed a commission to study the role of women deacons. But the first commission was unable to agree on its conclusions, and it was unable to reach a consensus on their role. While the first commission did not reach a consensus, it was clear that early female deacons did not have the same function and aims as men. The International Theological Commission, an advisory body of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, also studied the role of women deacons in the early church. That commission's report, in particular, cast doubt on their early liturgical and sacramental function.

While these issues are complicated, the church has a longstanding tradition of respecting the sacramental dignity of the sacrament of Holy Orders. Deaconesses were appointed to serve as lectors, assistants, and deacons, and were given a special sacrament for that purpose.

In addition to the ordination of women deacons, the history of their ministry is well-documented. In the past, women deacons ministered in many locations before the diaconate as a permanent vocation died out in the 1920s. Nevertheless, their ministry continues to be debated and analyzed. There is a need to restore women to the ordained diaconate.

In this regard, the role of women in the church should be treated just like that of men. Women should be treated with respect and dignity, the same way that men are. Women deacons should be treated as deacons, and women should be treated as such. In the Catholic Church, deacons are the women who have assumed the habit of serving in the church. The laity are the women who do not have their hands placed on them.

The ordination of women deacons in the commission to elect bishop were performed through imposition of hands. The ceremony had to be performed in an ecclesial setting, as the church had to publicly recognize the ordination. Private ordinations were considered invalid, and thus the public setting was necessary to confirm their status as major deacons. The congregation must also have a loud voice to proclaim their ordination.

Loreto Sr. Mary Wright

The role of Sr. Mary Wright is particularly appropriate given the importance of Catholic education, especially in our society today. Our dwindling enrollment numbers and increasing debt levels are just some of the reasons why she is a strong candidate to be elected to the commission to elect bishops. She has long been active in the Catholic Church, and her involvement in this matter was no accident. She served as a parish priest in Philadelphia from 1981 to 1992 and was elected by the Loreto community in her stead.

In addition to her role on the commission to elect bishops, Sr. Mary Wright will soon head to Rome to work as a canon lawyer. She has a doctorate in Canon Law from St Paul University in Ottawa and degrees in science, education, and theology. She has also served as the Loreto Sisters' general superior in Rome for eight years. A recent interview with Sr. Mary Wright revealed that she is "absolutely thrilled" about her new role and is looking forward to a challenging and rewarding journey!

In addition to her role on the commission to elect bishops, Sr. Mary Wright will soon head to Rome to work as a canon lawyer. She has a doctorate in Canon Law from St Paul University in Ottawa and degrees in science, education, and theology. She has also served as the Loreto Sisters' general superior in Rome for eight years.

The Loreto Sisters also work in many impoverished areas of the world. They have built a community development center in the village of Gari-Uai and a pre-school. In April, they plan to build a new church in Ostico, where they will also work with the community. The Sisters in Ostico also make a significant contribution to the community by launching a vocations program.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Sr. Sharon Holland

The CCCI believes that each bishop has administrative and teaching authority. Likewise, Jesus Christ granted the apostles this authority. Therefore, it is not the province of one bishop to govern all the other bishops. Each bishop is equally responsible to the Church, and they must respect the authority of one another. For this reason, the CCCI supports the election of a woman as a bishop.

In response, the army of Mary gathered in Montreal. There, they made a formal statement against Marie-Paule and her Vie d'amour. However, the Army of Mary had its own internal dispute. It was considered by the National Conference of Canadian Bishops as a non-Roman Catholic organization and was not recognized as an official organization of the Church. This group now includes the Sons and Daughters of Mary, highly-praised Catholic workers.

The Archbishop of Rome had ordained Michael I as a bishop based on his lineage from the Apostles. Later, he was forced to recuse himself from the commission to elect bishops. In contrast, Sr. Sharon Holland, the former Bishop of the New York Archdiocese, whose lineage from Milingo is questionable, was reconsecrated many times, and has received multiple lineages of apostolic succession.

This nomination was also welcomed by the Community of the Sons and Daughters of Mary. While the Community of the Sons and Daughters of Mary is not currently a bishop-electing body, it is open to the idea of women priests in the Church. Founded in 1986, the Family of the Sons and Daughters of Mary has since formed the Oblate-Patriots, an organization promoting Catholic social teaching. In addition, the Marialys Institute was founded in 1992 with the purpose of supporting fidelity of priests to the Holy Father and helping young people.

Xaviere Missionary Sisters

The first woman appointed to the Synod of Bishops is a member of the Xaviere Missionary Sisters from France, Nathalie Becquart. She will hold the position of co-undersecretary, a position normally held by a bishop. Her primary duties will be to help with the preparation of synods and implement the decisions made at them. As the first woman to be appointed in this position, she will have the ability to vote on synod texts and make crucial decisions during the process.