The ban on Russian visas is part of an EU sanctions package imposed by the European Union. Other countries have taken similar steps to restrict Russian travel. Estonia has stopped issuing Russian tourist visas and has restricted the entry of Russian nationals who have Estonian-issued Schengen tourist visas.

There are signs the EU may agree to tighten visa rules for Russian citizens. The Lithuanian embassy stopped issuing visas to Russians, while Latvian border guards are now interviewing every Russian citizen who attempts to enter their country. Finland is preparing to introduce similar rules, while Germany is opposed to the proposal.

The Lithuanian government has stopped issuing visas to Russians in response to the war in Ukraine. The Russian government is waging war in Eastern Ukraine, and the government of Lithuania has decided to take action. The Lithuanian government has decided to stop issuing Russian visas and cancel all current Russian entry documents.

The Baltic States have made similar decisions. Lithuania and Latvia have suspended visas to Russians for visiting the countries, and Estonia and Finland have tightened visa requirements. However, the EU Commission and German Chancellor have resisted such measures.

The Lithuanian foreign minister supports further sanctions against the Putin regime. He stated that the list published by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has 6,000 names associated with the Russian regime. He said it would be difficult to reach an agreement on sanctions against those 6,000 people.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have also imposed a ban on the display of pro-Russian separatist symbols and pro-Russian war in Ukraine. In addition, lawmakers in those countries have passed resolutions accusing Russia of genocide against the people of Ukraine.

Russian citizens seeking visas in these countries should consult with their embassies and consulates. These embassies will resume issuing visas to Russians soon, but with a small staff. Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Lithuania will only issue visas for funerals.

Russian citizens seeking entry to Latvia are subjected to interviews by Latvian border guards. In a stinging move, they are required to sign a document stating their position on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Russian ministry of foreign affairs has called a Latvian official in Russia to complain about this practice.

The Latvian border fence was built just as the European Union and Russia increased political tensions in the wake of Russia's annexation of Crimea and the war in Eastern Ukraine. The fence was perceived by many as a response to this crisis, but the Latvian government said it was part of routine border infrastructure and not linked to geopolitical tensions.

This practice undermines the right to seek asylum and is a violation of EU human rights law. Article 18 of the EUCFR states that every person seeking entry to a Member State has the right to seek protection. Under this law, every Member State is obliged to process asylum applications.

After assessing the situation, Latvia's parliament has officially designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The resolution cited ongoing military operations in Syria, the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and high-profile cases of Russian dissidents being poisoned. The resolution was welcomed by Ukraine, which has urged other countries to follow suit.

Latvian border guards also interview each Russian citizen seeking entry. Those seeking visas must also have a valid passport or biometric passport. The Latvian government has made it possible to waive the visa requirement for Ukrainian citizens in the first 90 days. A biometric passport holder can obtain a free long-term visa, which also includes the right to work in Latvia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sounded the threat of harsh sanctions against the Baltic states, including Latvia. The Kaliningrad governor suggested a total ban on movement of goods. Lithuanian border guards said the ban was part of an E.U. sanctions plan to counter Russia.

The Latvian government also plans to start a state-run defense force. It expects to recruit 1,000 new soldiers for a year of service. They will be paid $400 per month and provided with free accommodation and food at army barracks.

Finland is preparing to tighten visa rules for Russians

After Russia's attack on Ukraine, Finland is preparing to slash the number of visas it issues for Russian citizens. The country has said it will only process 100 Russian tourist visa applications per day, and only in four cities. The change will be in effect September 1.

However, it is not clear what the effect of such a move would be. A complete ban of Russian visas would be a violation of the EU Visa Code. Moreover, it would go against the charter of fundamental rights. It would violate Article 20 of the EU Charter, which states that citizens of other EU member states should not be denied entry into the EU.

Finland is already limiting visa applications to 1,000 a day, but this new rule would push more Russians to the back of the queue. However, Aleksandr Barbashin, a bus driver from Petrozavodsk, doubts that the new restrictions will have any effect on his business. In fact, many of his passengers already hold residency permits in Finland, study visas, or even citizenship in Finland. However, he hopes that the new rule will change in the future.

Germany is also preparing to tighten visa rules for Russians. The EU has been frustrated by Russia's unwillingness to respond to its war with meaningful opposition. A Russian woman harassed two Ukrainian refugees who are living in Europe. The German chancellor has rejected calls for a visa ban on Russians, but the German foreign ministers are expected to discuss the issue this month. However, a visa ban would require the unanimous approval of all 27 member states of the EU.

While the travel ban is unlikely to completely plug all loopholes in the Russian visa system, it would be a strong signal from the Western powers that they're serious about severing ties with Russia. While the travel ban would not be enough to stop Russians from visiting Western countries, it would still make it easier to travel to the EU.

Germany opposes tightening visas for Russians

Germany and France have opposed the blanket ban on Russian nationals entering the EU, and have issued a joint position paper to be circulated to other EU member states. In the paper, the countries acknowledge the security threats that Russian citizens pose, but caution against underestimating the transformative power of democratic systems.

The move comes as Ukraine's president reiterated his call for the European Union to prohibit the issue of Russian visas. The move will also make it harder for Russians to travel to Europe by air or train. In the meantime, the EU will consider limiting Russian tourist visas.

The EU's proposal to restrict Russian citizens' entry to its countries echoes the frustration many European countries feel towards the Russian public for its unwillingness to mount meaningful resistance to Putin's war on the Ukraine. The Estonian government has already restricted the issuance of visas to Russian citizens and the Finnish government has halted the granting of new ones.

While the European Commission has said it cannot make a blanket ban on Russian citizens, member states can take their own measures. However, Germany and other EU countries may choose to make exceptions. For example, they may decide to slow down the application process and tighten customs checks. In any case, the visa ban would violate EU Charter Article 20 on equality before the law.

The Russian government has been urging the EU to relax visa restrictions for its citizens. Currently, the Schengen area allows Russian citizens with a valid Schengen visa to travel freely between 26 countries. These countries include 22 EU nations as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. In July, this region reported 176,000 Russian border crossings.

There are many concerns about tightening visa requirements for Russian citizens. However, a new position paper by Germany and France says that such a move would not help the situation. A ban on Russian travel would only be counterproductive.