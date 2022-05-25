Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for intensified sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, the isolation of Russian banks from global financial systems, and a ban on trade with Moscow. He said maximum sanctions would make clear the immediate consequences of Russia's aggression.

The resignation of a top Russian diplomat amounts to a rare public admission of disgruntlement over the war with Ukraine. In recent months, the Russian government has been cracking down on dissent over the war in Ukraine, despite increasing economic and diplomatic pressure. Earlier this month, the government resigned a foreign diplomat because of a growing public discontent with the war.

Lithuania, a former Soviet state, is one of the countries affected by the conflict. The former Soviet state of Lithuania has also seen a surge in suicides following the Russian offensive. In a video address to the UN health body, Olena Zelenska said that the conflict will affect the mental health of people in Russia for decades to come. It is also a public admission of disgruntlement and anger toward the US-led expansion to the east.

The current conflict in Ukraine is a case of post-colonial revisionism on Russia's part. Moscow and Vladimir Putin have an unfinished business with Ukraine. Ukraine is a regional outlier in their privileged sphere of interests. Kyiv has continued to pursue European integration and NATO membership, while pursuing its own foreign policy and economic path. As such, the Russian invasion has been met with widespread international condemnation.

Russia expects a record-breaking harvest of wheat in 2022

According to estimates, Russia could harvest up to 87 million metric tons of wheat in 2022. This would mark a record high for Russia. The country's winter wheat crop area is expected to reach 17.0 million ha. The government of Russia says that this is a record amount. However, the government excludes Crimea from the calculations. This means that the actual harvest could be a little lower.

According to the latest report from the agricultural consultancy Sovecon, Russia is on course to harvest a record-breaking harvest of wheat next year. Sovecon has raised its forecast for the country's wheat crop by 1.2 million tonnes, to a record-high 88.6 million tonnes. Sovecon expects Russia to export more than 40 million tonnes of wheat in 2022 and 2023, accounting for over 20% of world wheat trade in that period.

Despite these risks, Russia is on track for a record-breaking harvest of wheat this year. Despite its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has long been the world's top exporter of wheat. If Russia does succeed in the invasion of Ukraine, the crop may fall by five million metric tons. The government is expected to set export quotas again in 2022/23.

Shishimarin's remorse for shooting at Shelipov

Sergeant Shishimarin spent much of the trial in a fiberglass defendant's box, whispering to an interpreter throughout the hearing. He said very little in his own defense, but did apologize to Ms. Shelipov. During the hearing, Shishimarin told the court he did not want to kill Shelipov, but he did so because he had to follow a commander's orders.

Earlier, Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian in the Donbass region of Ukraine. Shishimarin, then 21, admitted that he had shot Shelipov, 62, through the open car window as he fled from the village of Chupakhivka. He and four other soldiers had stolen a car and were fleeing. Shishimarin had shot Shelipov, who had been pushing a bicycle by the side of the road.

Shishimarin, who served in the Russian army as a sergeant in an armored car unit, had been stationed near the Sumy region of Ukraine. On Feb. 28, his convoy was attacked by Ukrainian forces. Shishimarin, who was riding in the car with four other men, had spotted Shelipov on his bicycle. A soldier in the car told him to shoot him, and he did, firing three or four shots from his Kalashnikov. The case against him has been viewed as a major blow in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Human rights groups have expressed concerns about the legal proceedings and the lack of a fair defense for the Russian soldier. The Kremlin has yet to comment publicly on the case. The Shishimarin case is the first war crimes trial in Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine. During the conflict, many human rights groups have concluded that the Russian military committed many war crimes. It is unknown what effect this conviction may have on future Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Russia threatens to investigate steel mill's defenders for war crimes

Russian authorities have threatened to investigate the Ukrainians who defended a steel mill near the Ukrainian border for war crimes. Russian President Vladimir Putin has branded the Ukrainians as criminals, and the international community is concerned about their fate. But will Russia follow through with its threat? What's the next step? Will they face a tribunal? Let's find out. Here's how the case is developing.

The Russian state news agency Tass quoted Pushilin as saying that justice must be done. Pushilin also noted that the Azov Regiment has far-right origins. The Kremlin has exploited this to portray the invasion as a war against Nazi influence in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has not yet commented on Russian claims that its forces have captured Azovstal, but it has said it told Azovstal's fighters to leave the area. The Ukrainian military has not commented on Russian claims and the General Staff of the Armed Forces has declined to comment on the Russian accusations.

Ukraine's martial law extends to 23 August

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is continuing with little sign of letting up, and the Ukrainian parliament has extended the martial law in the country for a third time, until 23 August. Ukraine's first martial law was signed on February 24, and was first extended a month later, after a parliament vote. Despite this, Russian military forces continue their offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine is still preparing for these wartime developments, despite the fact that the country is already facing many challenges and risks.

President Zelenskyy has merged all the national television channels into one platform, and suspended eleven opposition political parties over their links to the Russian government. One of the parties suspended was the pro-Russian Opposition Platform - For Life, the second-largest party in the Verkhovna Rada. But despite the apparent diplomatic setbacks, the Ukrainian parliament has now passed a presidential decree extending the martial law for another 90 days.

As a result, the United States and other Western countries have increased their aid and weapon supplies to Ukraine. The United States has pledged $40 billion to help Ukraine deal with the crisis. Russia, on the other hand, says Western sanctions against Ukraine amount to proxy war. Nevertheless, it's unclear if the situation will improve until the fighting has ended. But it's worth noting that despite the international community's recent support for Ukraine, Russia has also stepped up its military presence.

Ukraine's president calls for "maximum" sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for maximum sanctions against Russia in a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Zelenskyy compared Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the incidents in Sarajevo and Munich, both of which preceded the two world wars. He called for sanctions that could include an oil embargo, a blockade of all Russian banks, and trade bans. He said this would ensure a precedent that would last decades.

Despite a lack of progress in the negotiations with Putin, western allies are unleashing sanctions against Russian entities. Efforts to implement a complete oil embargo against Russia have been met with fierce resistance in many European countries. Yet, Zelensky believes the time has come to impose maximum sanctions against Russia. If not, the world will be left in a mess.