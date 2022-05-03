Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from the steel plant in Mariupol, which is under Russian control. Earlier, at least 1,000 people were trapped inside the Azovstal plant because of fear of Russian bombing. The United Nations has agreed to help evacuate the civilians, and a convoy was in operation on Sunday, transporting them to other locations.

In a U.N.-led evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol, the International Red Cross and United Nations have started evacuating people from the Azovstal steel plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the first group of escapees would be able to reach the nearby Zaporizhzhia on Sunday.

Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from the steel plant in Mariupol, which is under Russian control. Earlier, at least 1,000 people were trapped inside the Azovstal plant because of fear of Russian bombing. The United Nations has agreed to help evacuate the civilians, and a convoy was in operation on Sunday, transporting them to other locations. The first batch of civilians evacuated from the steel plant is headed to Zaporizhzhia, a city on the Dnieper River.

In a statement, President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to seal off the city and abandon their plans to storm the Azovstal steel works. An Azov battalion official said that Putin had admitted defeat, citing his troops' failure to dislodge Ukrainian troops trapped inside the steel plant. Earlier, he praised Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for his role in releasing Mariupol.

Ukrainian civilians from the Azovstal steel plant gathered at a shopping mall in Mariupol on Monday. As they climbed aboard the buses to safety, a woman held up her baby, saying that he had been hiding from Russian bombing for two months. The baby, she said, has never known peace in his life. While Zelensky and other evacuees feared that more people would leave the city in an organised evacuation, they were encouraged to do so.

Hundreds of civilians are believed to be trapped inside Azovstal steel plant bunkers. A rescue operation began Friday, and the first phase was completed on Sunday. Some survivors were transported to nearby villages under Russian control, while others were sent to the city of Zaporizhzhia, under Ukrainian control. Another wave of evacuees from the Azovstal steel plant has begun.

After the military offensive started in Mariupol on April 27, many Ukrainians fled the city. They fled the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, citing the threat of Russian bombing. The government and Russian military has claimed that the ensuing Russian bombing could lead to civilian casualties. This is a harrowing experience.

The Ukrainian military says Russian forces are looking to capture the town of Rubizhne, in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have repelled 10 Russian attacks near Luhansk and Donetsk, and Ukrainian forces have smashed Russian hardware and ammunition dumps. Meanwhile, heavy shelling has continued in Zolote and Lysychansk. The evacuation of evacuees is delayed due to the heavy shelling.

A convoy carrying evacuees from steel works near the town of Azovstal, Ukraine, reached the site on Friday, Reuters reported. The United Nations says it is operating a safe passage operation, but will not discuss the details of the evacuation, for safety reasons. Reuters has seen pictures of civilians entering the makeshift shelter.

The United Nations and Russian government have worked to make a deal to allow 100 civilians to leave Azovstal, a city seized by the separatists. During a visit to Moscow last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pushed Russian leaders to allow the evacuation. After pressure from the United Nations, President Putin gave the green light for the evacuation. The International Committee of the Red Cross also supported the evacuation.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross have led an evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steelworks, which are the last remaining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol. About 1,000 civilians and 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are believed to have taken refuge in the bunkers. One woman, Natalia Usmanova, said she was terrified to be inside these Soviet-style bunkers.

A Reuters photographer captured a group of 40 evacuees on Saturday evening. They walked through the village of Bezimenne, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists and 30 km from Mariupol. The evacuees huddled under blankets as the shelling continued. The first group of evacuees from Azovstal will reach Zaporizhzhia on Monday, and the next 100 are expected to arrive in Mariupol on Tuesday.

The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, has ceased operations, and dozens of civilians have fled the city, which has been under siege for weeks. The last remaining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol are in the Azovstal steelworks. President Volodymyr Zelensky said a large group is on its way to Zaporizhzhia.

A Reuters photographer saw dozens of civilians arrive in the Ukrainian town of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday. There, they were huddled underground in bunkers and tunnels. Among the civilians were young children who were waiting for refreshments. Heavy-armed men watched over the children. It was heartbreaking to see people like this.