The siege of Mariupol, Ukraine, has been a bloody tragedy for the city and its population. There are more than six thousand people stranded in the city, with the city still closed and dangerous to enter and exit by vehicle.

A convoy of rescue vehicles left the besieged city council of Mariupol on Thursday with further evacuations expected on Friday. U.S. and U.K. military sources say they have spotted Russian forces near Kyiv moving north and into Belarus. They said troops appeared to be reorganizing and resupplying. It is unclear whether the convoy left Mariupol early on Thursday or arrived late on Friday.

Russian forces block humanitarian corridors

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been monitoring the situation, and confirmed that there are around 6,000 civilians stranded in Mariupol. However, the ICRC reports that the roads leading to the besieged city are being mined. Also, civilians have been attacked as they try to leave other areas. A shell hit a home in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, killing two children and an adult. The Regional Governor said that the Russians were deliberately killing civilians.

As of Tuesday, Russian forces had seized 14 tons of humanitarian aid and prevented 45 buses from leaving Mariupol for Melitopol, which is where the city's civilians were supposed to be evacuated. However, despite Russian forces blocking humanitarian corridors, Ukraine is still hoping to evacuate more than 6,000 people from Mariupol this week. But Russia has been blocking evacuation attempts in the city in recent weeks, and Ukrainian officials are urging the international community to get involved.

While Russian forces are blocking humanitarian corridors, the Ukrainian government says the number is likely to be an undercount.

Ukrainian forces thwart Russian missile attack on Donetsk region

The latest round of the fighting in eastern Ukraine has ended with the thwarting of another Russian missile attack in the Donetsk region. According to reports, Ukrainian forces destroyed at least four Russian military vehicles and a helicopter and seized drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on President Biden to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The latest attack comes as Russia is poised to capture the strategic port city of Mariupol and intensify its attacks in Ukraine's southeast. Meanwhile, the Donetsk governor has said that the attack was "wiped off the face of the earth."

The attack on the Kramatorsk train station occurred as refugees were evacuating from the eastern Donbas region. The station was under Ukrainian control, and AFP journalists reported that the missile's wreckage included the words "for our children" in Russian. This phrase has been used by pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas for nearly a year, and it was used as a pretext to justify the attack. Meanwhile, Donetsk governor said the missiles were armed with cluster munitions, which are banned under international treaties.

Russian forces claim to have surrounded Mariupol and Kherson in the south, but are unable to advance further north and west. Meanwhile, Russian forces have renewed their advance on Mykolayiv. They also successfully repelled a Russian air assault near the city. The attacks were a direct response to the Russians' blitzkrieg tactics, but Ukrainian forces have managed to prevent them from advancing further.

Canada will send heavy artillery to Ukraine

The government of Canada is sending heavy artillery to the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine to protect the lives of the Ukrainian troops. As of Monday, the U.S. and European allies have sent a total of 8,800 personnel to Ukraine, and the Spanish prime minister has sent 150 more. But the war in Ukraine is far from over. President Biden of the United States has banned the Russian government from selling oil to Ukraine, and has said he will not "subsidize" Putin's war effort.

The Canadian government's decision comes as the Russian military has vowed to retaliate. As a result, NATO has agreed to send heavy artillery to Ukraine to support the evacuation of 6.000 people from Mariupol. But the situation in Mariupol is more complicated. A chemical plant on the outskirts of the city of Sumy has leaked ammonia into the atmosphere, contaminating an area of around 2.5 kilometers or 1.5 miles. In the past few weeks, Russian troops have regularly shelled the city.

The Ukrainian government has claimed that the shelling had made it impossible for civilians to use corridors on Tuesday. However, the Russian military has countered the claim, saying the Ukrainians allowed only one corridor, and blocked the others. Russia has also suggested setting up a hotline to coordinate evacuation. It's unclear whether Canada will actually be sending heavy artillery to the area, but it's still a step in the right direction.

While Russia has denied any involvement in the conflict, it has offered to rebuild a maternity hospital that was destroyed in the recent Russian invasion. The city's people of Greek origin were living there before the Russians arrived, so it is possible that the Russians were attempting to stop the Ukrainians from occupying their city. However, the Greeks did not give up, and a Latvian lawmaker has gone to Ukraine to fight alongside the Ukrainians.

Ukrainian military calls for "extraction procedure"

The commander of Ukraine's 36th Separate Marine Brigade, Major Serhii Volyna, has called for a third-country evacuation of civilians trapped at the Azovstal steel plant, which is being bombarded by Russian forces. The steel plant has been surrounded by heavy Russian fire for weeks, and Ukrainian troops in Mariupol have launched a desperate last stand against Russian forces. Russian forces are closing in and supplies are running out. Major Serhii Volyna spoke to CNN on Tuesday about the situation of civilians trapped inside the plant, and about the relentless Russian bombardment.

On May Day, thousands of people gathered in Lenin Square, chanting "Russia" and "referendum". Some of them defied orders from Kyiv and torn down the Ukrainian flag and ran up the Russian tricolour. Some protesters were armed with baseball bats and military fatigues. At another point, the region's prosecutor's office was set on siege, and youths smashed windows. An armoured personnel carrier reversed when it saw a large group of demonstrators.

The Russian Defense Ministry issued a new ceasefire offer to the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol on Tuesday evening, saying that it had opened a humanitarian corridor near the Azovstal steel plant. The military statement said that it has yet to use the corridor, but would do so if the Ukrainians agreed to lay down their weapons. The ceasefire proposal came in response to the demands of the Ukrainian military and government.

Despite the lack of progress in the fighting in Ukraine, the US is standing by its allies, urging more military assistance to the country. The US Secretary of Defense, Gen. Mark Milley, met with the Polish and Czech counterparts on Wednesday and Thursday and discussed the situation in Ukraine. The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said the Russian war in Ukraine was responsible for a huge global food crisis, extending the current situation and adding to the already soaring prices of grain and other products.

Women are returning home from Ukraine

In the past two weeks, we've met women at two different train stations. Many of them were fleeing the conflict in the eastern Ukraine region, motivated by a desperate desire to reunite with their families. Some thanked their European hosts for their support, but many were compelled to come home by the love of their families. One local chef, Ralph Yatsko, opened his restaurant World Central Kitchen in Medyka in response to these women's desperate pleas.

Since the war began, aid workers have been seeing the displaced, mostly female, Ukrainian women coming home from the conflict zone. Many of them may have no means to care for their children and are hesitant to return home. Yet the U.N. agency calls this exodus one of the biggest refugee crises in Europe since World War II. Some women may not even have anything to bring with them. And some may not want to go home if they don't have anything to return to.

Despite the threat of a Russian invasion, many Ukrainians are returning to their homeland. Many are children and women who have fled their homes. A recent report by the Pulitzer Center on this trend showed that a growing number of women and children are returning home. Olena's husband is still in Slovyansk, waiting for them to return home. Her husband is an ambulance driver who has not yet come home.