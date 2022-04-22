According to the report, a number of European countries are taking actions to restrict Russian diplomats. At the same time, a large number of Russian diplomats in Brussels were expelled from four EU countries. The move comes amid criticism about the Russian war in Ukraine.

Russia has cancelled the accreditation of 10 diplomats in the Baltic states, denouncing the action two weeks earlier, and has expelled the same number of their employees from their respective nations. The Baltic states also reduced the staff of their Russian embassies in Slovakia and Estonia, citing the Vienna convention. Nevertheless, the situation is a difficult one to gauge. There are many factors that play into Russia's decision to close their Baltic consulates and expels their employees.

Sweden expels three Russian diplomats

The move comes as Ukraine prepares for a renewed Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned that the war will escalate in the coming days, and a Kremlin spokesman has warned that Sweden and Finland should avoid joining NATO. However, there is still hope that the two nations will resolve their differences and start a dialogue. However, it is unclear when that might happen, since Russia is the only nation in Europe with such a large military presence.

After the Russian attacks on Ukraine's cities, the European Union is considering a broader set of sanctions against Russia. The EU has already begun preparing additional sanctions, including a ban on new investments from Russia, but this measure will only go as far as blocking Russian energy exports. But the decision isn't a final answer. In the meantime, the European Union has proposed a ban on Russia's coal imports. That ban would be the first major European sanction targeting the lucrative energy sector.

Another major development in recent days involved the Russian government's attack on the Kramatorsk railway station. A media, a Norwegian company, and Muratov, editor of Russia's leading independent newspaper, said it had no choice but to close its operations as a result of the conflict. The southeastern Ukraine has been under Russian bombardment for weeks. The European Union has been following this situation closely, and its president Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kyiv this week to discuss further measures.

France expels six Russian diplomats accused of espionage

A French counter-espionage operation has uncovered a network of Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover in France. The French foreign ministry did not provide any specific details of the clandestine operation. But a French person had apparently bought information from a Russian agent and alerted the secret services. The six Russians were expelled on Monday after their second in command in Paris informed the Russian envoy of the French government's decision.

After an investigation, the French government announced that it would expel six Russian diplomats suspected of espionage. The alleged spies were working under diplomatic cover, against fundamental French interests, and thus were deemed persona non grata. However, despite the heightened security level surrounding the case, it is unusual for countries to publicly name foreign agents accused of spying.

The move follows an earlier French expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, who are suspected of espionage. The move comes in response to the atrocities committed by Russian forces near the Ukrainian city of Bucha. The French foreign ministry has tried to maintain dialogue with Putin despite the high-profile expulsions. The two presidents have been speaking frequently and have agreed to hold credible negotiations aimed at a ceasefire.

Russia has retaliated to this move by kicking out six of its diplomats accused of espionage. In the past few months, a series of other countries have also reacted to Russia's escapades in Ukraine. In Europe, Austria and Hungary have both expelled Russian diplomats for espionage, while the European Union has expelled 19 diplomats.

Germany expels dozens of Russian diplomats with diplomatic status

The EU and US have demanded that Russia impose new sanctions against the country, but a reaction by the German government is more drastic. Germany has just announced that it is removing dozens of Russian diplomats from its diplomatic staff, as part of a coordinated European response to the massacre of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine. The German Foreign Minister said the move was in response to the "unimaginable brutality" of the Kremlin.

The expulsions have been prompted by the alleged involvement of Russian intelligence agents in the deadly attacks in Ukraine. The German government announced that forty Russian diplomats would lose their diplomatic status, which amounts to a ban. This move follows similar moves by other European countries, including France, who recently expelled some Russian diplomats whose activities were contrary to its security interests. Russia's foreign ministry has yet to comment on the move, but it has already denied any involvement in the killings.

The expulsions follow similar moves in Estonia, Latvia, and Slovenia. The Estonian government said it had expelled 14 Russian consular staff, which included 18 diplomats. It also announced the closure of the Russian general consulate and its office. In all, over a decade ago, a number of countries have slapped sanctions on Russia and expelled its own diplomats. Despite the Russian diplomatic staff, the expulsions continue to grow.

Besides Germany, the United States, Poland, and the Netherlands have also issued orders to expel Russian diplomats. In the last week alone, other countries have also expelled Russian diplomats. In Belgium, a total of 21 Russian diplomats have been asked to leave within two weeks. Although the expulsions of Russian diplomats from Belgium are a major step forward in the EU-Russian relationship, the expulsions have a wider political significance.

Belgium expels 10 Russian diplomats from Russian embassy in Brussels

After months of tense dialogue, Russia has closed the Baltic consulates and expelled employees from the Russian embassy in Brussels, Belgium. The decision came about after a letter was published in a local daily accusing Russian diplomats of spying. The Russian foreign ministry confirmed on March 29 that the move was the result of illegal activities by the Russian diplomats, which can threaten refugees who have fled war.

According to the report, a number of European countries are taking actions to restrict Russian diplomats. At the same time, a large number of Russian diplomats in Brussels were expelled from four EU countries. The move comes amid criticism about the Russian war in Ukraine. The European Union has summoned Russia's ambassador to explain the move, which he said was politically motivated. The expulsions are also affecting relations with other countries in the EU.

The European Union is considering similar steps and expulsions of Russian diplomats. So far, Finland, Estonia, and Latvia have already expelled three Russian diplomats from their countries. Meanwhile, Lithuania has declared four Russian embassy employees personae non grata, which strips them of diplomatic immunity. It is unclear whether Russia will act more harshly, but the reaction from the Baltics will certainly send a message.

In the same way, the US secretary of state has accused Russia of murdering a former spy in Romania. He says that Russia is responsible for dozens of dead civilians in Bucha. The bodies were found after Kremlin forces retreated from the town. Evidence of Russian actions are now being catalogued and analyzed in the area. It may be one of the most tense days in European politics.

Estonia cancels accreditation of 10 Russian diplomats

A parliamentary group that has been working closely with the Russian ambassador in Tallinn has announced the cancellation of their accreditation after the recent events in Ukraine. The decision comes on the heels of the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine, which has displaced over 14,000 people, including 4,000 children. This move has come as a surprise, but it has been welcomed by Estonian politicians and the public. It is a major gesture of solidarity with Ukraine, which is deeply divided by the recent events in the country.

In reaction to the recent actions of the Russian government, the foreign ministry of Estonia has cancelled the accreditation of ten Russian diplomats. The move comes in light of the fact that the Russian government has been accused of interfering with the election in Ukraine and spreading disinformation and propaganda that is counterproductive to the interests of the country. This latest move comes after a string of similar moves by other NATO nations, including Lithuania.