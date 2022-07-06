In the east, Ukrainians have been building fortified artillery positions and digging trenches along country roads. Russia is able to sustain the war in the east because it has enough vehicles and fighters to sustain it. Meanwhile, Ukraine relies heavily on foreign weapons and is not well-equipped. So far, the front line in southeast Ukraine is virtually at a standstill.

A few months ago, President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine. It aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. The Russians attacked multiple cities but the Ukrainians resisted, and the fighting in the area has not yet led to any significant gains. Even so, the early strategy of Russian forces has been perplexing to observers and experts. A prolonged war with Russia will be much more catastrophic than any current situation.

The UN has confirmed 350 civilian deaths and hundreds of injuries. Emergency services in Ukraine have put the figure at about 2,000, while Russian officials have said that up to 11,000 Russian troops have died. While the Ukrainian figure is much higher, US and European estimates have been lower. The Russian government, meanwhile, has reported that 500 soldiers were killed. Still, experts caution against making assumptions based on casualty numbers. The fog of war can make it difficult to gather complete information.

The EU has stepped up its sanctions against Russia and added significant numbers to its list of entities under sanction. In addition to these sanctions, the EU has also stepped up its political and humanitarian support for Ukraine. The EU has pledged to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine's displaced people. Likewise, it has coordinated with its allies and partners to ensure the country's citizens can receive assistance in their time of need.

The Orthodox Church in Moscow, which has traditionally been associated with Russia, has also endorsed the war. This is not surprising since the Russian Church has hundreds of different religious denominations. As a result, the Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate is in conflict with a large segment of its flock in Ukraine. Nonetheless, some lower-level hierarchs have stepped up to volunteer in the armed forces. So far, it is unclear whether or not the Russian Church's support for the war has any validity.

Struggles in eastern Ukraine

Russia has stepped up its airstrikes, artillery, and missile fire against Ukrainian forces in the east of the country. The ongoing conflict has led to fierce resistance, lasting anti-Russian feelings, and new Ukrainian nationalism.

Western nations say the war in eastern Ukraine will end when Ukrainians decide. Western nations have stated that they support a negotiated settlement. But it is unclear if the war will end in that time. Russia has given citizenship to more than 600,000 people in rebel-held regions. Meanwhile, Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been trying to secure a lasting truce by withdrawing heavy weapons from the line of contact.

Casualties

The casualties of the Ukraine war are high. Thousands of Ukrainians have volunteered to fight the Russians. The Ukrainian government has banned men between 18 and 60 from leaving the country and a ban on emigration has also led to a large number of enlisted men. In May, Zelenskyy estimated that the Ukrainian military had 700,000 servicemen. Many of the wounded will likely recover. However, the losses will weaken the fighting power of the Ukrainian army and the Russians.

The United Nations' OHCHR mission has been documenting the casualties of the conflict in Ukraine since 2014. These reports are based on information collected by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, which interviewed victims and their families. They also analyzed corroborating material, such as official records and forensic materials. Among the statistics it published are tens of thousands of deaths and injuries of civilians. Moreover, the reports also include estimates of those who were killed in the war in the last few months.

While Ukrainian civilians have also suffered severe casualties in the conflict, the Russian military has probably suffered far higher casualties than Ukraine's troops. Ukraine's police chief has said that over 12,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has defended his country's aggression and claimed that the Ukrainians are "Nazis." His aim is to denazify Ukraine, he said.

The Russian military has provided limited information on the civilian casualties in the Ukraine war. In addition to the casualties in the civilian population, the Russian military has not published an accurate accounting of civilian deaths in areas under its control. Many people have accused the Russian military of covering up deaths in Mariupol, including the bodies dumped into mass graves. President Zelenskyy estimates that between 60 and 100 Ukrainian soldiers are killed each day, with up to 500 more wounded.

Resolution to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council

In an apparent attempt to protect its interests, Russia has voted to suspend its membership in the Human Rights Council. The council is supposed to uphold human rights and authorize investigations into human rights abuses. In a statement, the Russian embassy in Geneva denied any responsibility for civilian deaths, calling the vote illegitimate and politically motivated. While the resolution bars the Moscow delegation from voting and speaking at meetings, diplomats may attend debates and speak in favor of or against it. This decision comes as a response to the images of dead civilians and war victims littering the streets and mass graves.

Although the Human Rights Council is a non-legislative body, it is important to note that it can issue important political messages and authorise investigations. In the past, Russia has been a strong and vocal member of the Council. Now, the resolution has taken effect, barring Russia from voting and speaking at meetings, but allowing diplomats to attend. The only other country to be suspended from the council in 2011 was Libya, following the uprising that toppled the Gaddafi regime.

The decision to suspend Russia's membership from the UN Human Rights Council was reached by 93 countries, including the U.S. and its allies. The resolution passed with 93 votes in favor and 24 votes against it, while 58 nations abstained from voting. Abstentions do not count as votes. The vote is a testament to the global outrage over the deaths of protesters in Ukraine.

Impact of sanctions on Russian economy

The Russian economy has been weakened by sanctions since 2014. While the Russian middle class and upper classes are better able to withstand the economic pressure, the poorest will likely feel its pain most acutely. Their incomes will shrink and they will be unable to afford goods and services. Inflation will rise. And the impact on the Russian economy is not yet fully understood. But we can estimate the effects on the country's people by looking at the recent history of sanctions.

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the economy's weak growth. For example, Russian foreign direct investment has slipped, making the Russian economy vulnerable to external shocks. While it's difficult to pinpoint the exact causes of the slowdown, sanctions may have reduced economic growth in Russia by two to three percentage points per year. If the sanctions have cut economic growth by two or three percentage points, this would translate to $50 billion in lost economic output every year. Unless the West eases its sanctions, the Russian economy will likely remain stagnant.

While sanctions have weighed heavily on the Russian economy, Russia's response was textbook defensive policy. The government tried to devalue the ruble, declaring it to be "rubble" after it lost purchasing power. Meanwhile, the central bank of Russia attempted to increase demand for the ruble, reducing the risk of capital flight and causing a further depreciation of the ruble. The government's weakened economy has led many global companies to steer clear of Russian businesses.

The US has continued to impose sanctions on Russia, putting the country's modern economy decades behind. US and European allies have imposed sanctions by phasing out Russian oil products, further eroding the Kremlin's lifeline. Additionally, secondary sanctions could be introduced against countries that buy cheap Russian energy, including India and China. So the effects of these sanctions could be felt for decades. This is not surprising given the Russian economy's weak resilience.