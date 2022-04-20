The move by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to join the EU could be an important step in settling the country's political turmoil. In a joint statement with the head of parliament and prime minister, Zelensky has expressed his intention to seek EU membership, though he did not specify how soon this might happen.

Zelensky has made a bold move to get Ukraine to join the European Union. He delivered an address to hundreds of EU lawmakers. The response was a standing ovation. But there are two major obstacles to fast-tracking accession.

Zelensky's move to see Ukraine join the European Union

One of the stumbling blocks to Ukraine's future as a member of the EU is its slow pace of integrating into the European institutions. This process could be expedited, however, if Ukraine passes the Copenhagen Criteria, a set of criteria that must be met by candidate countries. In addition, a new member country must have the backing of all 27 member states in order to be admitted. As a result, joining the EU could stall Ukraine's chances of successfully weathering the Russian military aggression.

Zelensky's move to see the Ukraine join the European Union came amid the chaos in Ukraine caused by the Russian invasion. The EU imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia following the invasion last week. While Russian troops have entered a number of Ukrainian cities, they have so far been impeded by the fierce opposition. Zelensky has remained in Kyiv to address parliamentarians.

The move by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to join the EU could be an important step in settling the country's political turmoil. In a joint statement with the head of parliament and prime minister, Zelensky has expressed his intention to seek EU membership, though he did not specify how soon this might happen. Zelensky's move will enrage Russia President Vladimir V. Putin, who has been critical of Ukraine's ties to the West.

While Ukraine's president's request to join the EU is not the best route to take, it has garnered support from several member states. The move to join the EU will bring Ukraine a wide range of benefits, including free movement within the bloc. Ukrainian citizens will enjoy a number of benefits if they are admitted to the EU, including a variety of rights that only EU citizens can claim. It would also be a bold and courageous move, sending a strong message to Moscow.

Currently, five countries hold candidate status in the EU. Turkey has stalled its bid for years, but Montenegro and Serbia are both in the process of integrating EU legislation into their own laws. Serbia has been in accession talks with the EU since 2012 and Montenegro has been in talks since 2014. Albania and North Macedonia have yet to begin accession negotiations. In the meantime, they'll continue implementing reforms as they work towards EU membership.

Two major obstacles to fast-tracking accession

Getting to the EU as quickly as possible is a priority for Scotland, but there are two big hurdles. First, there are no fast-track rules for joining the EU. Second, fast-tracking accession requires an agreement between Scotland and the EU on joining the eurozone and Schengen area. Joining these areas is unpopular in Scotland, and securing an opt-out is difficult.

The EU is highly demanding when it comes to fiscal policy. The cost of compliance with its regulations will be substantial. In addition, the country's tax system is relatively simple. Its income tax rate is 26 percent. While Estonia does not have import tariffs, introducing them will increase public expenditure. This, in turn, will increase Estonia's expenditures, although the impact will likely be minimal.

While fast-tracking accession to EU membership might be possible, the process is a long one. Countries must pass a number of formal requirements, such as a pre-accession agreement, and the final accession treaty. The EU commission oversees the process, but the actual negotiations take place between the EU Member States and the candidate country. Countries can also enter an association agreement before applying for EU membership.

The EU must be convinced that Ukraine's application for membership would not destabilize the region. A fast-tracking procedure could be implemented without breaking the rules, but this is unlikely to be done. Besides, fast-tracking Ukraine's application would result in a major political challenge for the EU. Regardless, it is important to note that Ukraine's application for membership is unlikely to take place without the agreement of the 28 EU members.

Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU could be accelerated if war breaks out in the country. The EU has a long-established policy of territorial integrity and war makes a country a poor candidate. A fast-tracking process could undermine the EU's credibility and cause it to turn away other countries. Furthermore, the EU's expansion fatigue may make member states more hesitant to admit Ukraine.

Potential benefits

Despite the difficulties of the recent conflict in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky's application to the EU could have many benefits for his country. It would allow Zelensky to exert more control over eastern Ukraine, which could have a clear impact on the region. Rebuilding civilian infrastructure in the Donbas region is of paramount importance, especially since the airport in Mariupol is still closed due to security reasons. Meanwhile, Zelensky recently announced the establishment of a major international forum to help rebuild the Donbas region.

A second potential benefit of EU membership for Ukraine is that it would entail an expanded mandate for the EU institutions. It would increase access to funds, speed up the energy transition, and improve Ukraine's access to the European market. Ukraine has made significant economic progress and has implemented a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area with the EU, and it is well placed to integrate deeper into the single market, which would have practical benefits for its citizens.

The European Union has also demonstrated its willingness to work with new member countries in the process of enlargement. Countries such as Finland and Sweden joined the EU within a decade of their application. Meanwhile, other countries such as Serbia and Bosnia are still waiting for several years. The European Union has become so large and diverse that enlargement has become politically unpopular. And although the EU recognizes Ukraine's aspirations and its choice to be part of the EU, it is politically uncommitted to this process and will only make an informed decision based on the interests of its member states.

Ukraine has long wanted a "European perspective" since the Euromaidan revolution in 2013-14. Viktor Yanukovych had refused to sign the Association Agreement with the EU and popular unrest ensued. The European Union is likely to support Ukraine with a symbolic decision to grant it the status of "official candidate for membership," the first step in formal membership negotiations. It is possible that Zelensky's application for EU membership could lead to further progress in the country's politics.

The invasion triggered a continental crisis and displaced millions of Ukrainians into neighboring countries. As the last friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Europe, Orban had to rethink his campaign messaging and avoid alienating his country's ally. However, it is hard to ignore the fact that he has found himself in a difficult position: he has to find a middle ground between supporting the European consensus on the Ukraine while not burning bridges with Moscow. This has left Hungarian voters caught between two competing narratives.

The Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine has ignited fears of a new war in Europe. Russia's invasion of Ukraine may further complicate matters. Despite recent diplomatic efforts by EU member states, Hungary is the most likely country to be affected by this conflict. Many voters fear that the conflict could spill over into Hungary. Hungary's state media has been quick to dismiss such fears. Its opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine could save Orban's political career.

While most observers expected Orban to be hit by Putin's war, the war has spawned a wave of disinformation. The opposition party is taking the opportunity to attack Orban's Eastern Opening initiative, which targets Turkey and China, which are authoritarian governments. Orban has been careful not to criticize Putin's actions in Ukraine and has sought to avoid conflict by fostering relationships with various dictators and democrats. Orban's opposition has rebuffed these accusations, however.