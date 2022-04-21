As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, the United States is sending more than $800 million in weapons and security assistance to the Ukrainian government. The latest package of military assistance will include armored personnel carriers, artillery systems, and anti-artillery radars.

According to the U.S. State Department, the United States is sending Ukraine more artillery in the form of 152 millimeter howitzer shells, which are the standard Soviet-bloc weapon. However, Russia has not attempted to prevent the flow of Western materiel into the conflict, as they are too busy fighting in other parts of Ukraine. They also fear the air defenses of Ukraine, which Britain has been sending to the conflict.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, the United States is sending more than $800 million in weapons and security assistance to the Ukrainian government. The latest package of military assistance will include armored personnel carriers, artillery systems, and anti-artillery radars. In addition, U.S. soldiers will train Ukrainian forces on more advanced equipment. While the current military assistance is a welcome development, some observers are concerned that the U.S. could be a scapegoat for Russian forces.

The weapons and security assistance packages are tailored to meet the needs of the Ukrainian military, said Pentagon press secretary. The weapons and security assistance will begin to arrive as soon as possible, and they are expected to be shipped to Ukraine within four to five days of approval. The packages will be tailored to the Ukraine's needs and the escalating conflict. But Kirby noted that the US had provided $800 million in arms and security assistance to Ukraine, and he was "pleased" to see that the military was taking such action.

According to the Kremlin-aligned Russian International Affairs Council, the U.S. and NATO allies are pushing the boundaries of Russian tolerance in the conflict in Ukraine, and the recent attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, caused a global outcry. In response, the Biden Administration has shifted the focus of the U.S. military assistance to eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

The Pentagon has recently hosted the CEOs of eight major U.S. military prime contractors. The executives discussed ways to arm Ukraine faster while supporting US forces' defense of allies. The United States sought to understand the challenges that defense contractors face in producing critical equipment in a timely manner. The decision was unanimous, with a final delivery planned for Thursday. There are other considerations as well.

The Ukrainian military has fought back against Russia's offensive in Kyiv over the past several weeks, and its military has beaten the Russian army's advance for weeks. This massive transfer comes after President Poroshenko's warning not to allow a bloodbath to continue in the eastern Ukraine. There are two main reasons for this massive transfer:

The latest weapons and security assistance will include new anti-tank missile systems and advanced reconnaissance equipment. Ukraine has been at the forefront of the conflict, and the U.S. is committed to helping its government combat the Russian threat. In addition, a recent U.S. intelligence assessment revealed that the Kremlin will focus its military might in the eastern and southern parts of the country, where it has not yet made its ground advances in Kyiv.

The Russians are also sending in artillery and tanks to Ukraine. These weapons will increase the Ukrainians' ability to counter airstrikes in the Donbas region. The Ukrainians already have short-range and long-range air defense systems. The new systems will only add to their capabilities to combat the increased air threat in the area. They are also flying most manned missions.

The Russian Army's 152 mm self-propelled howitzer, the 2S3 Akatsiya, is a Russian-built vehicle based on a tracked armored vehicle. First fielded in the Soviet army in December 1971, it was designed to engage enemy personnel and wipe out their military equipment and weapons to a depth of the division's advance limit.

The Russians are sending their new artillery to the United States to combat the Islamic State group. These new artillery pieces are designed to destroy large armored structures and tanks. The 152mm shells fire a variety of munitions, including the HE-FRAG and the chemical fragmentation rounds. The 2S19 can fire a wide range of ammunition, including standard NATO munitions, as well as improved Krasnopol-M2 precision guided munitions.

The D-20 gun fires separate ammunition and is interchangeable with other 152 mm guns. The modern 152-millimeter howitzer shells contain a third larger cartridge, and the ammunition can be interchanged between the two types. They can fire HE-Fragmentation, smoke, illuminating, and chemical projectiles.

The 2S7M is an advanced variant of the 2S7 that has upgraded communications equipment and is equipped with more modern projectiles. Both of these versions can fire two rounds per minute. They are equipped with NBC protection. The 2S7M is currently in service with the Ukrainian artillery. You can see the difference in these two tanks below.

The Msta is a modified version of the 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer that replaced the Soviet-bloc standard 152-millemeter howitzers. While retaining the same caliber ammunition, the Msta was fielded before the fall of the Soviet Union. Initially, the Msta-S had six guns in a battery. The Russian Army planned to have 600 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers in service by 2020. The new vehicles used a chassis derived from the T-72 and T-80 main battle tanks. They are equipped with nuclear artillery shells.

The United States and other Western nations are making a concerted effort to stabilize Ukraine. Although not all of these countries are members of NATO, their governments are looking at ways to help Ukraine in a time of crisis. As part of this effort, the United States will send more artillery and missiles to Ukraine. But the supply issues for these weapons are not going to be resolved until the NATO-Russian agreement is signed.

The current situation in Ukraine shows that Russia's use of artillery is increasing and will most likely become a prominent factor in any conflict between the two countries. The Russian military has proven that its use of offensive artillery is indiscriminate, resulting in predictable devastation among civilians. Given the escalating conflict, it's clear that both sides will use tactical and strategic artillery in a future conflict. It's hard not to fear the possibility of a Russian military offensive, but the capabilities are frightening.