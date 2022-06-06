Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the West against supplying Ukraine with long-distance missiles, saying that such a move would escalate the situation. Such an action would weaken Ukraine's self-defense capabilities and threaten NATO.

The Western nations have responded to Russian threats by offering to provide Ukraine with new military equipment. In return, the Ukrainian government has agreed to accept US-supplied M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HMARS). These precision-guided rockets can hit targets up to 70 kilometers away. The White House said that it agreed to provide the rockets after Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gave the necessary assurances. In addition, the US has pledged to send tactical vehicles, anti-tank weapons, spare parts, and helicopters. Meanwhile, Germany has offered to provide a system that can defend a whole city from Russian air attacks.

Russia will expand the list of targets it will attack in Ukraine if Western countries send long-range weapons to Kyiv

A video of the interview, which was aired on Saturday, shows the Russian President boasting about his forces' capability to shoot down Ukrainian long-range missiles. He says that Russian anti-aircraft forces have already shot down dozens of these weapons and are cracking them like nuts. It's unclear why the Russian president would want the West to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, though, as the United States has a long history of supporting terrorism in other ways.

The Western leadership's response has largely been to condemn the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine. The military has fought back to the point of near-total control of the eastern part of the country. But the war has also shown the limitations of post-Soviet military power. While Russia has suffered significant losses, it has changed its strategy several times in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

The US and its European allies have promised to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, but Russia has warned the West not to send troops to the Ukraine to stop the rebels from taking over. Despite these moves, the U.S. government has refused to send troops to Kyiv, although it has provided weapons to the opposition. President Joe Biden, for example, said that the United States will supply Ukraine with HIMARS missiles, but it is unclear whether or not the military will use them inside Russia.

Russia could beef up its firepower

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the Western world against supplying Ukraine with new weapons, including longer-range rocket systems. In recent airstrikes in Kiev, Russian forces have claimed to have destroyed Western military supplies. These airstrikes have heightened Russian claims that they can hit the heart of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine's government has increased its focus on the eastern industrial Donbas region, where separatists from Russia have fought against the Ukrainian government since 2014.

Ukrainian president has said that Russia is preparing for a military strike, and has warned the West not to supply the Ukrainian opposition with new weapons. However, there is an important caveat to this argument. While Russia's military has been advancing in the region of Donetsk, Ukrainian fighters have pushed back. The Russians, meanwhile, rely on Luhansk separatists as reserve forces. The war has also sparked an information war between the opposing sides. In addition, Russian news agency Tass reported that the Ukrainian military has knocked out broadcast television service in the city of Donetsk. While the Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed this report, Russian officials have been silent.

According to the Russian president, the conflict in Ukraine has made Russia a key player in the international community. The Ukraine has been largely reliant on Russian weapons since the conflict began in February. A recent excerpt of Putin's interview on Russian television shows him ripping the Western Union over Ukraine's weapons supply. During the interview, he boasted that Russian anti-aircraft forces have shot down dozens of Ukrainian weapons and that they are cracking them like nuts.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has departed for Serbia for talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. In addition, he is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart, but no deal on Ukrainian grain exports seems imminent. Ukraine's presidential adviser recently called for the West to stop supplying the country with weapons despite the fact that the self-proclaimed republics already have enough weapons to fight back.

Britain is sending Ukraine multiple-launch rocket systems to protect themselves

The United Kingdom is sending the Ukraine long-range rocket systems M270 in response to Russian threats to bomb it with similar weapons. In the past, Russia has threatened to block the delivery of long-range missile systems to Ukraine, but the move by Britain suggests that it is more willing than ever to help the country defend itself. The M270 missile systems can strike targets up to 50 miles away and have an accuracy of up to 88%, making them an extremely effective defense system against long-range artillery.

The multiple-launch rocket system can target targets up to 50 miles away and is made of precision-guided rockets with low collateral damage. The multiple-launch rocket system will provide a significant boost to Ukraine's armed forces, says Britain's defence secretary Ben Wallace. But Russia is also supplying the Ukraine with another weapon system to protect itself. The US is also sending the Ukrainians with advanced rocket systems, but it is unclear whether these will protect the country from Russia.

The UK has delivered more than 5,000 next-generation light anti-tank weapons – known as Nlaw - to Ukraine, and analysts believe they have been critical in driving back the Russian ground assault. The country has also provided the Ukrainian military with short-range Brimstone 1 missiles, Mastiff armoured vehicles, and Starstreak missile air defence systems. So far, the UK has spent PS750 million on military support for Ukraine. Other countries like Germany have also pledged to send advanced weapons to Ukraine, including the Iris-T air defence system.

The US has also promised to send the Ukraine the HIMARS missile system, which can simultaneously launch multiple precision-guided missiles. The US president has ruled out supplying Ukraine with systems capable of hitting Russian targets, but the UK's Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, has said that the US and Britain are committed to continuing the weapons supply to Kiev and other NATO allies. And he is not alone: Britain has even threatened to send its own long-range rocket systems to Ukraine.