Russian troops in Ukraine are more horrific than the ones in Bucha. They have been hitting railways to stop delivery of weapons and ammunition to the country. It's not clear if these strikes are a response to the recent rocket attack in Donetsk. If so, the Russians have done their job and Ukraine's railways have been crippled. In the meantime, the U.S. is selling $165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine.

Russia hits railways to stop delivery of weapons

The Russian military has struck Ukrainian train terminals in eastern Ukraine to cut off their supply of weapons and foreign-made military equipment. The strikes destroyed six traction enclaves in railway station areas. These rail stations are key in supplying Ukrainian forces with foreign-made weapons. Several other railway facilities were also hit by the Russian strikes. A Russian military statement said the strikes had targeted 'critical infrastructure' and 'critical areas' of Ukrainian railways.

Russian airstrikes on Monday hit five Ukrainian railway stations in an hour, with several trains coming under fire. The Ukrainian Railways' head said there were casualties but could not confirm the number. The country's largest railway company, Ukrainia, put most of Ukraine under a lengthy air raid warning, which was lifted after two hours. In one attack in Krasne, west of Lviv, officials said the Russian military struck a "traction substation", which handled power supplies for other railway lines. Emergency workers were already present at the site.

In response, Russian forces struck Ukrainian railway infrastructure in five different areas, disrupting the supply of foreign weapons and fuel. A Russian rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station killed at least 50 civilians. Meanwhile, the US declared it would provide more weapons despite Moscow's objections. The war in Ukraine is causing both sides to raise their military and diplomatic pressure on Russia.

Russian strikes thwart ukraine efforts to marshal supplies

NATO has been escalating its military assistance to Ukraine amid a crisis there. But it must act now or risk further Russian invasion. While Russian strikes have so far thwarted Ukraine's efforts to marshal supplies, a new tactic is likely to complicate matters. NATO has been arming and facilitating the use of a proxy to carry out such a war. In recent days, the U.S. has been busy rushing more weaponry to Ukraine. Its secretary of defense has been in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently said that the United States wants Ukraine to stay sovereign and that Russia must be weakened, but he didn't specify how. The US and its allies have been accused of trying to break up Russia's society by attempting to divide it. However, Russia has consistently rejected this accusation. Ultimately, the US and its allies must act to restore order and security in the east of Ukraine.

Despite the escalating conflict, neither side has made major breakthroughs in the east. Russia has said that its main focus is the Donbas region, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial region of eastern Ukraine. The war has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions to flee their homes and thrown Europe into a post-Cold War security balance. But even as a post-Cold War security balance is being thrown off course, the small city of Toretsk is struggling to survive. Its residents are collecting rainwater for cleaning, hoping for a peaceful end to the fighting.

Russian troops in ukraine are more horrific than in Bucha

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the situation in Borodyanka, north-west of Kyiv, is "far more horrific" than the violence in Bucha. While the Russian occupation denies killing civilians, local authorities estimate that more than 300 people were killed there. The prosecutor general's office claims that there are more bodies there than anywhere else in the Kyiv region. There is no word on the exact number of casualties in Borodyanka, though.

Human Rights Watch documented 16 indiscriminate killings by Russian forces in Bucha, including nine summary executions. It also documented seven indiscriminate killings of civilians. Two of the fatalities involved a man shot in the neck while standing on an enclosed balcony with his family, and a nine-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder as she ran from Russian forces.

While Bucha caught the world's attention, the horrors perpetrated by Russian troops in Ukraine are not new. In fact, the recent conflict between Ukraine and Russia has led to the use of landmines, which forces Russian armored vehicles to retreat to areas where they are unable to engage in combat. Despite the fact that Russian soldiers are committing war crimes in Ukraine, their popularity has risen to 83%.

U.S. sells $165m worth of ammunition to Ukraine

The State Department approved the sale of $165m worth of ammunition to Ukraine. The package is expected to include artillery ammunition, tanks, and grenade launchers. Russia's ambassador in Washington warned the US to halt the sales of ammunition because the weapons could inflame the conflict. The two-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands and left towns in ruins. Over 5 million people have fled to neighboring countries seeking refuge.

The weapons the US is selling to Ukraine include 152mm rounds for the MLRS 'Smerch' and D-20 cannons, 120mm mortar rounds for the 2A65 Msta, 82mm mortar rounds, and 125mm HE ammunition for the T-72. Prime contractors will be selected after contracts are awarded. The ammunition is being sold under emergency conditions, not as part of US military stockpiles.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday, becoming the highest-ranking US official to visit Ukraine since the invasion. The meeting came a day after the State Department approved a $165 million foreign military sale to Ukraine. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the sale on April 24. The sale was later approved by Congress.

Russian troops are encircling the city of Chernihiv

Despite the failure to seize the city of Chernihiv, Russian forces are continuing to shell the region around the capital. In fact, Russian forces attacked a humanitarian aid delivery point, killing six people and wounding 15 others. Ukrainian forces are still defending isolated pockets in the city of Mariupol, but this city will likely fall to the Russians within a day or two.

The Russian occupier is also moving to increase the supply of troops in Donetsk and Tavriya, despite the ongoing offensives in other parts of the country. In recent days, the occupier has shelled Chernihiv and bolstered its defensive positions. Though Russia said Tuesday that it would reduce military activity in Kyiv, the British ministry said heavy fighting is likely to continue in the coming days.

As part of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the US has been urging the Ukrainian government to refrain from retaliatory actions in response to the attack on the city of Chernihiv. The US-led sanctions on Russia are not helping the situation. As of Thursday, Russia has been bombarding the city of Chernihiv for over 100 hours.

U.S. humanitarian assistance for ukraine residents

The United States has pledged more than $405 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine's citizens, primarily targeted at the country's most vulnerable populations. This money will flow through independent humanitarian organizations to help the people in need. The humanitarian aid provided by the United States will help provide food and clean water. The money will also help to build infrastructure for sanitation and clean water, and provide basic household items.

The humanitarian assistance will be divided into two categories. The first is non-perishable food and other necessities. The second category will provide hygiene kits and blankets. The supplies are aimed at people who have fled Ukraine for safety or at displaced families who are sheltering in place. Approximately 12 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. This funding will go a long way in meeting the needs of the Ukrainian people.

Nonimmigrant visas are not suitable for beginning the refugee process because they require the applicant to demonstrate that he or she intends to return to his or her residence abroad. Nonimmigrant visas are also not the correct way to obtain humanitarian assistance in the United States. In order to receive humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, it is important to contact the nearest office of the UNHCR. You can also contact the International Organization for Migration for information and assistance.

Russian troops will cease fire to allow civilians to safely exit the Azovstal plant in Mariupol

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to block the Azovstal steelworks, saying that they had no choice but to protect civilians. He also said that there is no need to storm the steelworks and offered the Ukrainian defenders the chance to lay down their arms and go home. However, Kiev's response was less than favourable.

There is still a massive humanitarian crisis in the region, as more than 100,000 civilians have been trapped in the ruins of Mariupol. The city is currently under Russian control and a capture of Mariupol would not only rob Ukraine of an important port, but also free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere. Moreover, capturing Mariupol would give Moscow a land corridor that leads to the Crimean Peninsula, which was seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Vereshchuk has also asked the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to guarantee a humanitarian corridor from the Azovstal plant to Mariupol. While Russia has not yet provided a humanitarian corridor, Vereshchuk's statement is the latest effort to convince the world's most powerful person to demand a ceasefire.