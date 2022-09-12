Despite recent environmental and economic developments, Europe's nuclear industry is far from dead. The EU's Energy Union strategy requires investment of between EUR3.2 trillion and EUR4.2 trillion in the total energy supply of the EU by 2050.

This article focuses on the German nuclear phase-out and the EU's nuclear industry. It also examines uranium inventories and the European Utility Requirements for light water reactors. Whether the nuclear industry will be around in the future depends on whether or not the EU is able to reach an agreement on these issues.

Europe's nuclear industry

France is one country that has made substantial investments in nuclear energy in recent years. Its nuclear capacity is estimated to generate about 70 percent of France's electricity. However, the government has pledged to reduce that figure to 50 percent by 2035. Another reason why nuclear power in Europe has faced resistance is the radioactive waste problem. However, some reactors, such as fast reactors, can burn certain types of nuclear waste while they are in operation. In contrast, smaller modular reactors have lower output and higher costs.

The availability of cooling water is a major concern for nuclear operators. A heat wave in Europe in July affected the cooling capacity of nuclear plants in some countries, including Finland. As a result, the Finnish utility Fortum Oyj cut its electricity production at a nuclear power plant that pumps in ocean water for cooling. Meanwhile, Vattenfall AB shut down a unit at the largest power plant in neighboring Sweden. Similarly, French nuclear power producer Electricite de France SA curtailed operations at four of its reactors.

Uranium inventories

The European Nuclear Energy Agency (ESA) has published data on uranium inventories. The EU countries have 42,400 tUe, or tonnes of uranium equivalent, on hand. Of this total, seven utilities held less than 1500 tUe and 10 held inventories of more than 6000 tUe. The ESA recommends that each country have enough fuel to keep its nuclear plants running for two years. The European Union is working towards achieving this goal.

As the world moves towards decarbonization and energy security, the uranium market is starting to recover. In this article, the CEO of Sprott Asset Management, one of the largest physical commodity managers, discusses the emergence of new uranium demand and the new capital inflows. He also discusses the recent formation of the Sprott Asset Management Trust, which will provide greater transparency for the uranium industry.

Uranium is a highly valued commodity, and is traded under long-term contracts with utilities companies. The supply and demand for uranium are driven by the capacity of nuclear reactors. The World Nuclear Association estimates that the demand for uranium will rise by 50% in the next decade. This means that primary uranium reserves will be insufficient to meet the rising demand.

During the conference, panellists emphasized the need for a rational approach to energy supply and security. Panellists included Foratom Director General Yves Desbazeille and uranium production specialist Adrienne Hanly. In addition to discussing the challenges of reducing uranium inventories, the panel discussed the future of energy systems. In the meantime, nuclear power can contribute to energy security and provide a bridge to future renewable energy systems.

European Utility Requirements for light water reactors

The European Utility Requirements for light water nuclear power plants (EUR) are a set of guidelines for design of nuclear power plants. They address various aspects of nuclear design, including safety, performance, and economic competitiveness. The document was produced by an association of European utilities. Its membership includes British Energy, Electricite de France, EnergoAtom, Fortum, Gen Energija, MVM, NRG, and Teollisuuden Voima Oy in Finland.

The AP1000 design of Westinghouse has been certified as compliant with EUR requirements. While it still requires regulatory design approval in each country, EUR compliance means that the AP1000 meets European requirements for the next generation of light water reactors. However, this certification does not mean that the AP1000 design is ready for commercial use.

The EUR organization is very active, and has been since the publication of Revision D of the EUR document in October 2012. The latest revision, EUR Revision E, was published in December 2016. It incorporates new safety and international regulations as well as competitiveness standards. It is anticipated to be finalized in 2016. With this latest release, the EUR organization is moving toward further development and adoption of the EUR Document.

In addition to the EU Requirements, the EUR Organization also conducts design assessments on new designs. The MHI EU-APWR design was assessed against revision D between 2012 and 2014. Other new designs are being assessed, and they will be completed by 2017-2018. A new applicant has been accepted in this regard, and its design will be further tested in the coming years.

Germany's nuclear phase-out

After the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant accident, the German government began a nuclear phase-out policy. By 2011, half of Germany's nuclear capacity was slated to be shut down. The move was meant to provide the country with electricity with no greenhouse gas emissions, and it would also help meet Germany's carbon neutrality targets.

Despite these concerns, the German government is committed to the program. It has committed not to introduce one-sided economic measures or undermine safety standards in the process. It has also re-started transports of spent fuel to the UK and France for reprocessing. It is also maintaining two waste repository projects.

While some German utilities claim the nuclear phase-out is a burden on the budget, the German government has reached an agreement with the power companies. It is estimated that utilities will pay EUR2.4 billion by 2021 - significantly less than the companies' original demands. The agreement is subject to a series of conditions, including the cost of safety upgrades.

The German government has conducted polls to gauge the public opinion on the nuclear phase-out. A survey conducted in September 2011 revealed that 61% of Germans disagreed with the government's plan to shut down nuclear power in the country by 2020. In contrast, a mid-2008 poll found that 46% of respondents were opposed to the nuclear phase-out, while 38% supported it. The remaining 8% were undecided. The results suggest that the public opinion is split along political lines, and is not indicative of underlying antipathy.

Netherlands' nuclear extension

The Dutch government is considering building two new nuclear reactors to reduce the country's dependence on foreign energy. The new government, under Prime Minister Mark Rutte, wants to provide 35 billion euros over the next nine years for the project. The nuclear projects are part of the Dutch government's overall efforts to limit the country's carbon footprint and tighten the climate target. The government will hold a public consultation on nuclear power plants in September 2020.

In addition to building two new nuclear power reactors, the Netherlands is making plans to invest in heat, electricity and hydrogen networks to make the country more energy-efficient. This will help the country meet its new climate goals. The country will also introduce a carbon allowance floor price under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme. By 2030, the Netherlands will require all cars to have zero emissions.

The Netherlands has one nuclear reactor at Borssele, which started operating in 1973. However, the plant is expected to cease operations by 2033. The government is considering building another two reactors on the site. Each nuclear reactor would cost EUR8 to EUR10 billion and take eight years to complete. It is unclear whether the new reactors will be operational by then.

ANVS is the independent regulator responsible for granting and assessing licenses under the Nuclear Energy Act. ANVS must be consulted before considering an application for a new licence. The ANVS is a separate body from the government and provincial councils and has independent judgment on the safety of nuclear power plants. This independent body can take enforcement action if necessary.

Germany's gas reduction plans

Germany's gas reduction plans are an important step toward preparing the country for the coming cold season, but they'll also cost consumers in the short term. The economy has shrank for the first time in two years in July, and services and manufacturing activity have been weak. In addition, the IMF has revised down its projections for the country's economic growth for 2022 and 2023 due to the increased cost of gas.

Germany has an ambitious climate plan that must change the basis of its economy within a decade. Its new emission budgets must meet European Union requirements by 2024. This is no easy task, as the country is highly dependent on its industrial sector, including energy production and transport. Germany's gas reduction plans must be able to meet these demands.

The German government is committed to achieving greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045. In order to meet its goals, the country has set preliminary reduction targets, with a reduction of 65 percent by 2030 and 88 percent by 2040. The first national climate law was passed in 2019 and will be amended in 2021. It also outlines the reduction targets for each of its economic sectors until 2030. These targets are in line with other European countries' goals.

The EU is also committed to reducing its gas usage. The European Commission plan calls for member states to reduce their gas consumption, incentivizes industries to cut consumption, and provides suggestions on how consumers can conserve energy. In the interim, the EU has already cut gas supplies to several countries, including Denmark, Poland, and the Netherlands.