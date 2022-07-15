The earning possibilities with cryptocurrencies are multiplying and on this occasion we are talking about inSHAPE, a fitness app for smartphones that allows you to earn cryptocurrencies (SHAPE) by walking a minimum of 1,000 steps or doing just 5 minutes of physical exercise!

Cryptocurrencies open new frontiers to technology and new possibilities of earnings that go beyond simple investments. Now comes the first fitness app that uses Blockchain technology precisely to reward users: inSHAPE.

Being an application operating on Blockchain, the prizes will be awarded in digital currency, specifically the cryptocurrency SHAPE which, currently in presale, has not been listed on exchanges, but it will be soon.

The interesting thing is that inSHAPE not only rewards those who do fitness exercises in the strict sense, but also any type of activity, including walking during the daily to commute. The same development team that communicates in the whitepaper that one of the objectives of the new fitness App is to reward those who prefer to move mainly by walking.

The strength of this application compared to others is that these are not vouchers, discounts or rewards assigned to users, but the rewards will be in cryptocurrency (SHAPE), which will be listed on the main exchanges and which will be able to be exchanged for other digital currencies or fiat currencies i.e. in legal tender such as euro and dollar.

Generally the potential of all kinds of projects, from video games to the metaverse, running on Blockchain is always that of entering the economic system of cryptocurrencies, with prizes and rewards that have a cash value and that also exist outside of it.

With the fitness App inSHAPE, users are also miners of cryptocurrencies

Using the App inSHAPE the users are at the same time the miners of the native cryptocurrency SHAPE, that is by using the fitness application when walking or exercising and getting a reward, the digital currency is not only awarded; but also extracted.

In short, the new SHAPE tokens are created, a process that in technical jargon is called mining when users reach a milestone on the app.

How will this work? How can you earn cryptocurrencies?

Let's take a closer look now to the future App inSHAPE as presented to us by the whitepaper.

inSHAPE uses Blockchain technology but otherwise behaves like a normal smartphone fitness application which, after being downloaded, requires registration to start make profits in cryptocurrency.

By registering with inSHAPE, the App also assigns each user a cryptographic wallet where the cryptocurrencies earned will be kept and which can be stored, like any other type of digital wallet to exchange the same digital currencies.

The development team already has expected that inSHAPE supports Smart Watch technology and that it is compatible with the fitness trackers and accessories of the main brands such as: Fitbit, Apple Watch, Samsung, Huawei (these are directly indicated in the whitepaper).

Simply, every time the user activates the app and runs, walks or does any kind of activity; physical data are recorded on the account and on the Blockchain and the counting to receive the compensation starts.

How many cryptocurrencies are earned by walking or doing business with inSHAPE?

Specifically using the new fitness app inSHAPE, when it will be available on the stores for Android and Apple, there will be: 1 SHAPE cryptocurrency for every 1,000 steps walked or run outside and inside the house. Also, up to 1.66 SHAPE for every 5 minutes of other physical exercise performed. After the first 5 minutes of activity you will have up to 0.33 SHAPE every 60 seconds of activity.

In any case, in order to earn cryptocurrency you need to take a minimum of 1,000 steps or 5 minutes of activity.

The user at the time of registration will be able to choose for the free account that allows you to accumulate a maximum of 4 SHAPE and 120 SHAPE in a day and month.

Otherwise, if you opt for a premium account then the threshold of cumulative cryptocurrencies increases, with a maximum of 100 SHAPE extracted per day and 3,000 SHAPE per month.

The Business Model currently charges for the premium account of inSHAPE: 7 $ per month, 18 $ for three months, 60 $ per year.

Read also: Top 10 cryptocurrency projects to look at in 2022

Price, features and roadmap of the new cryptocurrency: SHAPE!

We come to the cryptocurrency that was born together with the fitness app and which is called SHAPE.

At the moment the currency is not still listed on exchanges, but in presale on the inSHAPE website, for a cost: 1 SHAPE = 0.05 $, where a minimum spend of US $ 100 is required for a minimum initial purchase of 2,000 SHAPE at this amount.

This is a token built on the Blockchain of Binance Smart Chain (BSC). For the number of minable tokens there is a limit of 7,600,000,000 coins, however they will be sold only 300,000,000 of SHAPE and the others can only be extracted using the app.

Investors who buy cryptocurrency in presale, in ICO or pre-ICO, will have further advantages in addition to the low price of the coin: exclusive and early access to the beta version of the app inSHAPE, and 1 year of access to the App with a free Premium account.

Regarding the roadmap of the entire project, the launch of the App to the public should be ready for the beginning of 2023.

The team strategy why the cryptocurrency SHAPE increases in value

Still reading the whitepaper, the inSHAPE development team also describes the marketing strategy behind the operation and which pushes the value of the cryptocurrency to rise on the market in a short time.

The starting point is partnerships, some already notable as the JD sport group, the famous sports shops around the world. But the team's long-term goal is to work with organizations, governments and with institutional investors, who want to encourage a better lifestyle.

The project is to sell goods and services on the inSHAPE's marketplace with a discounted price for SHAPE cryptocurrency holders.

It also provides a practical example of how this system should work: assuming you buy an object or a service that is sold for $ 500 on the official website of the inSHAPE partner, it will be possible to buy it also on the store and on the inSHAPE website, but here the price will be 350 $ with a discount code of $ 150 only for those who have at least 750 SHAPE cryptocurrencies in their crypto wallet.

The objective is that of encouraging users not only to accumulate cryptocurrency, but also to keep it to raise the price of the same per unit.