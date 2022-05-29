There are thousands of cryptocurrencies available in the digital ecosystem now. However, not all the crypto projects are bringing real use cases or have growth potential. Still most of the assets are solving an array of real world issues and with a robust community backing can grow in the future.

Crypto market has been whooping with a looming pace where many projects have become a trendsetter. Following impressive gains in the ecosystem, every individual across the planet is looking to acquire at least one kind of digital asset. This means the majority of today's population has digital assets on their watchlist.

Although the gains have attracted many to the cryptosphere, there is still a lack of education. Many are yet to learn about the true potential of digital assets and understand which project brings true utility while solving real-world issues.

Crypto is designed to be free from the government's manipulative control. With popularity, this fundamental aspect has come under fire. Today, more than tens of thousands of cryptocurrency projects are available in the market. Some of them have truly impressive features, but some are not worthy.

Let us have a closer look at some worthy cryptocurrencies that should be on everyone's watchlist.

#1 ~ Bitcoin (BTC) - The most prominent crypto coin

Launched more than a decade ago, Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency project designed by Satoshi Nakamoto. While making the whitepaper of the millennial infrastructure, Satoshi had a very clear vision to revolutionize the traditional financial world.

Although there are thousands of altcoins available in the market, the king cryptocurrency has better-investing fundamentals than the vast majority of the altcoins. Currently, BTC is the most purchased, hodled, and traded coin with a total market cap of $556.54 billion. Bitcoin captures more than 60% of the global crypto market capitalization.

At press time, Bitcoin is exchanging hands at the price level of $29,213.43.

#2 ~ Ethereum (ETH) - Most popular crypto altcoins

Ethereum is the first Bitcoin competitor with a robust, practical case. ETH is the most popular and largest altcoin. Ether blockchain brings a decentralized software platform that enables smart contracts and dApps. On the second-largest crypto blockchain, users can develop and run smart contracts and decentralized applications without downtime, fraud, control, or interference from third parties.

The crypto community visions create a robust decentralized suite of Monetary products that anyone in the world can freely access, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or faith. Although the crypto project has faced notable traction, it had many technical issues. However, the Ethereum community is now waiting for its transition to Ethereum 2.0, which is expected to solve all the technical issues and help the blockchain scale efficiently.

Experts in the cryptocurrency world believe that the transition would revolutionize the entire cryptocurrency industry. Moreover, the upgrade will completely change how we see crypto today.

At press time, Ethereum is trading at the price level of $1803.93.

#3 ~ Cardano (ADA) - Helping changemakers in the crypto ecosystem

Cardano is one blockchain project with the most robust community in the crypto ecosystem. The blockchain has chosen the green consensus algorithm, Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Created by a team of engineers, mathematicians, and cryptography experts, it was established after facing some disagreements with the direction of Ether.

“Cardano aims to be the world's financial operating system.”

Following the goals, the project is to establish DeFi products similar to the Ether network while providing solutions for chain interoperability, voter fraud, and legal contract tracing.

At press time, ADA is the eighth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. And the coin is exchanging hands at the price level of $0.468.

#4 ~ Polkadot (DOT) - Bringing all crypto under one roof

Polkadot (DOT) is a unique blockchain project that aims to deliver interoperability among blockchains. The crypto project connects all permissionless and permission chains and oracles to bring the entire ecosystem under one roof.

Where the project is different from all the projects, it provides an array of functionalities to developers. Unlike the Ethereum blockchain, developers on Polkadot can create their blockchain while using the security measures that the project already has.

At press time, DOT is trading at the price level of $9.57 with a total market cap of more than $9.65 billion.

#5 ~ Decentraland (MANA) - 3D virtual reality platform

Decenraland is one of the most popular metaverse worlds. In the virtual world of cryptocurrency and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), anyone can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. In the looming unreal world, every user will have complete control over their land among the finite lands. We can customize our land and terrain and add interactive experiences to share our creativity with the community.

“The land count in Decentraland is limited, which makes it scarce and boosts its value.”

Notably, it is impossible to mine more NFT lands or print more of them. The scarce nature of the lands makes them more valuable. The more the land gets sold, the more its price will rise until it reaches the market equilibrium where the supply will meet the demand.

MANA is not only used for buying lands. Rather individuals can also earn the crypto coin for selling their creative ideas and content. Any individual can create content and put a purchase order on it.

At press time, MANA is trading at the price level of $0.9503 with a total market cap of $1.75 billion.

#6 ~ Monero (XMR) - Privacy concerned crypto project

Monero is the most secure, private, untraceable, open-source crypto coin project. Launched back in 2014, the coin was able to garner huge traction in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

“Developers had decentralization and scalability in mind when they were creating the coin. Monero enables complete privacy by using enhanced techniques known as the "ring signatures".”

Because of such a unique security mechanism, XMR has developed something of an unsavory reputation. Criminals use the coin mostly because of its untraceable nature. Though Monero is the prime candidate for anonymous transactions, the privacy inherent is helpful to dissidents of oppressive regimes.

At press time, XMR is trading at the price level of $177.23, with a total market cap of more than $3.21 billion.

#7 ~ Tron (TRX) - Decentralized operating system

Tron, created by Justin Sun, is another popular project in the crypto industry that has been able to gain a lot of traction since its establishment. The crypto coin is currently one of the top and most popular in every digital assets exchange like Binance and Coinbase.

Initially, Tron was created to offer full ownership rights to digital content makers. According to the project developers, content creators get very less of the income, and hence they do need to receive a fair amount and more rewards to encourage them. Keeping the focus, Tron is built to create a decentralized internet and serves as a tool for developers to create decentralized applications.

Tron has an experienced and talented team of developers who helped the crypto project position as an environment where content creators can connect directly with their audiences. Where some blockchain networks can be opaque about their roadmap, TRX is offering a point of difference by delivering its intentions for the coming years.

At the time of writing, TRX is exchanging hands at the price level of $0.082 with a whopping market cap of more than $7.69 billion.

#8 ~ Stellar (XLM) - Offering enterprise solutions

Stellar is helping institutions to process huge transactions between themselves as an open blockchain network. The crypto project is designed to offer institutional solutions by connecting financial institutions for the purpose of large transactions. Though it has positioned itself for the institutions, it is still an open network that anyone can use.

On Stellar, users can process cross-border transactions in any currency. To be able to process transactions on the network, users are required to hold Lumens (XLM), the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain.

At press time, XLM is exchanging for $0.1228, with a market cap of more than $6.139 billion.

#9 ~ Chainlink - The decentralized crypto oracle

Although the blockchain ecosystem is looming with its concept, it requires technology to interact with real-world data. Following such concerns, Sergey Nazarov founded Chainlink in 2017 to act as a blockchain abstraction layer. The crypto project enables universally connected smart contracts through a decentralized oracle network that helps blockchain interact with external data feeds, events, and payment methods.

Chainlink is offering critical off-chain information that is required by complex smart contracts. With the millennial concept, LINK has attracted a large open-source community of data providers, including node operators, smart contract developers, researchers, security auditors, and more.

It is noteworthy that LINK is one of the first projects that allow the integration of off-chain data into smart contracts with other trusted partners. As a decentralized network, the crypto oracle allows its users to become a node operator and earn revenue by running essential critical data infrastructure for the ecosystem's success.

At press time, LINK is trading at the price level of $6.47, with a total market cap of more than 6.47 billion.

#10 ~ Dogecoin - Popular meme-based crypto coin

Dogecoin is the most popular meme-based crypto coin. If it is about keeping an eye, how can someone ignore a memecoin in the cryptocurrency industry?

For several years, the asset that had no value and was being treated as a joke, last year made its investors millionaires. Surprisingly, the coin garnered its value following celebrity wording. However, as the soaring prices attracted a lot of investors, it has made a robust community that is now helping the project to get a roadmap with real utility.

The board members meet monthly to discuss the project and help it grow further.

“What is attractive is that the board members of the memecoin include some influential names in the industry. Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin, Elon Musk, the CEO of firms like Tesla, SpaceX, the Boring Company, and Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum.”

Following the scenario, it seems like DOGE is going to gain a lot of value soon. Moreover, the memecoin could be used for day-to-day transactions as well.

At press time, DOGE is trading for $0.08165, with a looming market capitalization of approximately $11 billion.