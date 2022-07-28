In the world of cryptocurrencies, we may soon see a new explosion of the Shiba Inu ($ SHIB) token after the announced plans to expand the ecosystem with the arrival of SHIB: The Metaverse! A virtual reality entirely based on Blockchain and on the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, which will mark a marked upward trend for the same.

Let's talk about Shiba Inu ($ SHIB) a cryptocurrency that has undergone a major upheaval from its birth until today.

Born as one of the many memecoin and defined for its inspiration from the same canine subject the Dogecoin killer, Shiba Inu tokens are born as something not at all special, but they become so completely unexpected.

Finding riding the markets without warning and experiencing a significant rise, the cryptocurrency development team has decided to convert what used to be one of many memecoins into a complex ecosystem.

And so Shiba Inu begins its new era among cryptocurrencies, with the birth of Shiba Swap, that is a decentralized exchange platform (DEX) and the announcement that the digital currency will be also the economic base of a metaverse dedicated to her: SHIB The Metaverse.

In this complex ecosystem, two cryptocurrencies will also be born to join $ SHIB: $ BONE and $ LEASH.

So let's see how all these novelties will integrate with each other, giving hope also for the future price trends of the cryptocurrency $ SHIB.

Shiba Inu launches Shiba swap, its decentralized exchange (DEX) platform

Shiba Inu gives a simple memecoin, that is a cryptocurrency among the many born to compete with Dogecoin, has decided to ride the crest of the wave, after a completely sudden success, and transform itself into a complex project with interesting potential, which also brings to the birth of two other related cryptocurrencies and an exchange platform where to buy them.

First of all Shiba Swap, a decentralized exchange platform is born (DEX) which works on the Ethereum Blockchain and which allows the exchange between cryptocurrencies operating on this same network. In addition to being the only one on which the new token $ BONE is listed, Shiba Swap also has other features designed for holders of one of the cryptocurrencies of the Shiba Inu team with the possibility for example to stake one's tokens.

Shiba Inu launches two new cryptocurrencies that will join the $ SHIB token: $ BONE and $ LEASH

In this complex ecosystem two other cryptocurrencies are born which will flank $ SHIB.

First of all $ BONE, available for purchase on Shiba Swap, which will be the governance token, the one whose owners will be called to vote and express themselves on the path that the platform will have to undertake.

Then, the cryptocurrency $ LEASH is born, a very particular token at the moment with a supply of only 100k, created precisely to compensate instead for the enormous reserve of $ SHIB.

Shiba Inu launches its collection of NFTs: the Shiboshis!

But Shiba Inu in his huge project does not spare any of the emerging crypto assets and a collection of NFT (Non Fungible Token) called Shiboshis.

The Shiboshis are PFP, that is 10,000 NFT collectibles with the cryptocurrency symbol dog at the base depicted in a cartoon, with different accessories and colors in each Non Fungible Token.

A Shiboshis is not only a collector's item because the owners of this NFT resource will have particular privileges within the new SHIB: The Metaverse, such as the possibility to purchase the virtual land in preview.

Again, the Shiboshis will be the characters with whom to play a play-to-earn game on the upcoming Blockchain. These are NFTs that will evolve along with game progress, also significantly increasing their value.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency will have also its own virtual reality, SHIB: The Metaverse!

So Shiba Inu is starting phase two with the project which, taking advantage of a sudden success, has decided to lay solid foundations for its future expansion.

Let's start with what was a news released by the Shiba Inu team in January and confirmed in the last few days, that is the arrival of SHIB: The Metaverse.

This is the metaverse that is a reality virtual based on Blockchain L2 Shibarium.

The project also aims to preserve and increase the value of Shiba Inu tokens, which is why, despite being the ecosystem based on the native cryptocurrency $ SHIB, the sale of the LAND will take place in Ethereum.

The choice was explained by the team precisely with the will to protect the $ SHIB token from excessive fluctuations, this is because if the revenge of the NFTs of virtual land were to take place with the native token it would lead the team to take possession of a large amount again of cryptocurrency, removing it from the hands of investors and negatively affecting the price of the same.

SHIB: The Metaverse is a virtual world that will have four different neighborhoods and will be consisting of a total of 100,595 lots.

Depending on the position and characteristics of the terrain in the metaverse, the NFTs of this will have a different cost, so how different the price of resources in the various stages of sale: 0.2 ETH (Tier 4); 0.3 ETH (Tier 3); 0.5 ETH (Tier 2); 1 ETH (Tier 1).

Possession of at least 1 LEASH and 1 Shiboshis NFT is necessary to be able to buy the LAND NFT in the first offer and therefore at a reduced price.

How to be the first to win a LAND NFT in SHIB: The Metaverse

We come to the LAND NFT which, we remind you, in order to protect the value on the cryptocurrency markets $ SHIB will be available only with payments in ETH, that is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum Blockchain.

The sale will take place in three different phases, the first BID call to which those who own and lock at least 1 $ LEASH or 1 Shiboshis have exclusive access.

The BID will be a first drop of NFT which consists of a 72 hour auction, which will allow the first users to win lots of SHIB: The Metaverse in absolute exclusivity.

The BID will follow a second airdrop of LAND NFT of the Shiba Inu metaverse called Holder Event which instead will last 7 days and it will be always reserved for those who own $ LEASH and Shiboshis, that is those who failed to secure a piece of virtual land during the BID phase.

Third stage will be the so-called Public Sale that is the one in which everyone can access and be the first to win a LAND NFT in SHIB: The Metaverse. In this phase anyone can purchase plots of virtual land, which will be limited in number but at a fixed price.

Why the Shiba Inu token will be flanked by two other cryptocurrencies?

The birth of this complex ecosystem brings to the minting of two other cryptocurrencies ($ BONE and $ LEASH) and, as already said, the purpose is that of making sure that all these upheavals do not negatively affect what is happening to the native currency $ SHIB.

At the moment the governance token that is 1 $ BONE is worth according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap 0.62 & euro, while 1 $ LEASH is worth 1.407 & euro.